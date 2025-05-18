Walking with others toward light: the joy of selfless service

Service is a universal expression of kindness that connects us to one another. When performed selflessly, it becomes a profound spiritual practice that uplifts both the giver and the receiver.

Many of us engage in service. We use kind words and perform compassionate deeds. We help others by donating money or other necessities. We personally go to aid those who are suffering—tending to the sick or providing food, blankets, or clothes. But what motivates such acts of service?

Some people do it to generate good karma—believing that as we give, we receive. Some do it for publicity; their social media is filled with pictures of helping the homeless. Others donate to channel their wealth and receive tax benefits. Some serve out of a sense of responsibility and duty. For students, it may be part of learning, growing up, or earning a good grade.

Of course, any service is good, but the noblest and highest form is selfless service. Service without expectations. Service born out of love, kindness, and compassion for all living beings. Service done quietly, without drawing attention to oneself. Service that seeks nothing but the upliftment and happiness of those we serve.

The act of selfless service shines as a powerful reminder of our humanity. Walking with others toward the light—toward hope, healing, and truth—is not only an act of compassion but a spiritual journey in itself. Selfless service, or seva, is not about duty or obligation; it is love in action, kindness in action. It is unconditional giving.

Selfless service transforms both the giver and the receiver. For those in need, it offers relief, comfort, hope, and dignity. For those who serve, it dissolves the ego and brings a sense of purpose and meaning far deeper and more fulfilling than any personal achievement. When we uplift others without expecting anything in return, we experience a unique kind of joy—pure, expansive, and fulfilling. As we walk alongside others in their struggles and joys, we often find healing for our own hearts. In lifting others, we lift ourselves. This path is not always easy. Service demands patience, empathy, humility, and resilience. But it also imparts a sense of peace and grace that grows with every act of kindness.

Walking with others toward the light reminds us that even in the darkest times, compassion can be a beacon. It teaches us that happiness lies not in what we gather for ourselves but in what we give. In this giving, we grow. It enriches us.

Beyond selfless service is selfless service that becomes worship. It is service that comes from within. It flows naturally when we recognize the Divine in every being and feel a deep connection with the world around us—a sense of oneness. This is the joy of giving without ego, of sharing without counting. When we look at someone not as a person, but as a manifestation of the Divine, our service transcends humanity to become an expression of reverence, love, and devotion to the Almighty, the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. We understand the essence of spiritual truth: that we are not separate from others. We are interconnected; we are manifestations of the same universal power. Serving others becomes a way to serve the Divine, to honour the sacred in all. We see God in all, we love God in all, we serve God in all. Service to humanity then becomes a prayer to God.

(Writer is a Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader)