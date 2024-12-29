  • Menu
Wordsmith: An odyssey of letting go

Unloving you is a journey

As I try to disremember

Every tiny memory we made

Every smile that I gave

Turns into a painful drop

Of salty tears.

As I move forward

In my journey of life

My memories run backwards

And with each remembrance

Build a memorial

To be left alone, and covered

By the sands of time

So that I may finally

Move on in the odyssey.

But even as I walk away,

Shadows of what once was linger.

The weight of the past

Hangs like an echo, refusing to fade.

— Meera Bhansali

