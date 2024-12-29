Live
Wordsmith: An odyssey of letting go
Unloving you is a journey
As I try to disremember
Every tiny memory we made
Every smile that I gave
Turns into a painful drop
Of salty tears.
As I move forward
In my journey of life
My memories run backwards
And with each remembrance
Build a memorial
To be left alone, and covered
By the sands of time
So that I may finally
Move on in the odyssey.
But even as I walk away,
Shadows of what once was linger.
The weight of the past
Hangs like an echo, refusing to fade.
— Meera Bhansali
