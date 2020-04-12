Yoodlee Films Conducts Auditions Online

With the elaborate lockdown across the country and the COVID 19 outbreak prompting self-quarantine, Yoodlee Films, which has a number of projects on the anvil, has decided to make the best of the circumstances. The production house is now readying itself to conduct auditions online for their forthcoming urban comedy film titled Comedy Couple – scheduled to release directly on a major OTT platform.

Commenting on this development, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Television and Films, Saregama said that the shift was imminent, given the current scenario. "These are extraordinary times we are living in, and we need to find a way to adapt around it. We felt that this was really the best time to reach out to a whole lot of talent through out there and conduct online auditions for our upcoming direct-to-OTT film – Comedy Couple. We also realise that this allows us to reach out to a larger corpus of potential actors across the country, blurring geographical boundaries."

Applicants will need to first record a monologue of their choice from any film and send that across to a designated email id. The shortlisted ones will then be contacted for a second round of live auditions, through necessary video calling apps. This live audition will be more detailed, with immediate feedback and engagement given to the applicants.

The production house has a Tamil film - a situational comedy - in the pipeline at the post-production stage, a Marathi film called Habaddi, along with three other Hindi films ready for release – ChamanBahaar, Axone and BahutHuaSamaan.

In less than three years, Yoodlee Films has produced 15 filmswith productions in Malayalam, Tamil and Marathi, apart from Hindi. Its presence on the OTT platforms is big, with all their films finding a release here, with four of them being originals on Netflix and Hotstar. Yoodlee Films' won 2 national awards for their film Hamid- Best Urdu Film and Best Child Artist won by TalhaArshadReshi.