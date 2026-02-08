You don’t need God for survivalYou don’t need God for survival

Whatever you refer to as God, the idea of God has entered our mind only because we have seen creation around us. Because there is creation, we have assumed a creator. God is a great creator. What you refer to as God is the source of creation. That source of creation has not failed us, he has done a fantastic job. But now the question is about management. If you want to leave the management in the hands of the creator, he will manage it in his own way, according to his agenda. But that is not what you want. You want life to happen the way you want it.

Now for example, let’s say all of you here are the India’s soccer team for the next world cup and I am the coach. So, for the next four years, everything that you need to know about football is taught to you. Everything that I know about football is poured into you in so many ways. Now the time to play the match has come, you are on the field and the ball comes near your foot, but you look at me – then it is no good. You have seen those coaches sitting there and boiling, but nothing happens. Because once you are on the field, it is your job. So, this is the same thing. The creator has done a fantastic job. Now you are here, it is for you and me to see how to manage this, how we want it. How to keep this world? How, in what condition would all of us enjoy it best, is something that we have to look at.

You don’t need God if you want to survive well and live well on this planet. You don’t need spirituality for this. You don’t need any of these spiritual nonsense or divine nonsense to survive well. You just have to learn how to use these four limbs and a few brain cells properly; you will survive well, that’s all it takes. Only those people who use these properly are surviving well. Is that a fact? Those who are looking up at God and not doing things properly are they surviving well? No. India is a living proof for that. 300,000 gods and 50% of the people cannot eat properly! Is this not enough proof that it has not worked? If you learn to use your body and your mind effectively you will survive well.

In the name of divinity, we have even lost our humanity. I think it is time people stop talking about the divine and see how to enhance the human. If your humanity overflows, divinity will happen. It must happen to you; there is no other way.

(Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, also known for his New York Times bestselling books. He founded Conscious Planet–Save Soil, the world’s largest people’s movement, impacting over 4 billion people)