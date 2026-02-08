Two city students secure scholarships

Visakhapatnam: Two Vizag-based students have achieved remarkable success securing scholarships.

Sindhu Gatta from Visakhapatnam secured a scholarship worth Rs 1.4 crore, and Navya Ragha Sri Mulakala received a scholarship worth Rs 1.34 crore.

Both of them have been selected for a four-year undergraduate programme at the prestigious Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) in the United States. They secured scholarships worth a total of Rs 2.74 crore for their B.Tech Computer Science Engineering courses.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director of Invicta Career Consultancy Jonnallagadda Vivekananda Murthy stated that training given to the students at the organisation over the past two years played a crucial role in their success.

Further, Vivekananda Murthy mentioned that it is a matter of pride that along with these two students, another 20 students from their organisation have secured admissions to world-class universities.