A celebration of women power

The Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - India’s largest regional events association, hosted the prestigious 6th CBS Shopping Mall Stri Shakti Awards 2023, today at Sandhya Convention, Gachibowli. Chief Guest Dr (Smt.) Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana; felicitated the awe inspiring fifty women of substance with the awards. A Balaram Babu, President, TCEI; Ravi Kumar Bura, General Secretary, TCEI; Vishala Reddy, Startup Mentor and Convenor of CBS Stri Shakti Awards 2023; along with the members of the event fraternity and women from all walks of life, graced the occasion. TCEI honoured women in three distinguished categories of Stri Shakti, Stri Murti and Stri Ratna, for their exceptional work which redefined the standards of excellence. The event was powered by Sandhya Convention and Kodikura Chitti Gare Restaurant and co-powered by Tenali Double Horse.

Speaking on the occasion the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Dr (Smt.) Tamilisai Soundararajan, said, “Wherever women are empowered, it’s my duty to be there to empower them. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji always says, women are the embodiments of ethics, loyalty and leadership, progress of women gives strength to the empowerment of the nation. Women are the strength of the nation, when I heard about all the achievers, I thought I will have to honour you by coming here. Women are good administrators; they can manage men as well as women. Women are good achievers, whenever opportunities are given to them, they do justice to it. Whenever women are empowered, her family is empowered, the state is empowered, the nation is empowered and as a whole the society is empowered. Shri Ambedkar said, the yardstick of a nation’s progress is measured by the progress of the women. I appeal to you all as a doctor, not just as a Governor, to focus on your health properly, you may be a top business woman or a politician, when it comes to your health, definitely you tend to ignore it. Be conscious of your health, if you are healthy, you can achieve many great things, the country needs you, your family needs you. Also don’t compromise your happiness for anything, life is for enjoying, enjoy it to the fullest extent and empower yourself.”









A Balaram Babu said, “TCEI is a non-profit organisation, which over the past one decade has been instrumental and rendering various services for event management and event management industry across the region and the country. We envisaged some wonderful initiatives for the betterment of event industry. We organise every year more than 7 to 8 events for bringing all of us together and this Stri Shakti is one such event which has grown in prominence over the years and has an emotional bonding for all of us. This award is primarily to acknowledge the enormous contribution of women to event industry.”



Vishala Reddy said, “This award has been improving and expanding in the last six years. This year the entire jury of sixteen comprises of women including eminent national and international leaders, seventy percent of the organising committee members are women. So, this is a purely women led platform for women and this way we are walking the talk.”

The highest recognition among the Stri Shakti Awards, the Stri Ratna Awards were presented to Women Achievers from pan India with over 15 years of experience. Stri Ratna awards were presented to three prominent women leaders.