‘A Journey of Courage and Transformation’

Actress Patralekha has shared insights into her emotional and transformative journey of portraying social reformer Savitribai Phule in the upcoming biopic Phule. The film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, also stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and is set for a theatrical release on April 11, marking the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

Describing the role as both inspiring and challenging, Patralekha admitted that stepping into Savitribai’s shoes carried immense responsibility. “It wasn’t just about playing a historical figure; it was about telling her story, a story of courage and resilience,” she shared.

Recalling her initial reaction to the script, she revealed, “When I first spoke to Anand sir, he sent me the script, and it was quite thick. I remember calling him, saying, ‘Sir, this script is huge!’ But he reassured me that it was just the first draft and would be refined further. After a year and a half, I received the final version, and it was beautifully written. It was a human drama, and I just knew I had to be part of it.”

Patralekha also opened up about the challenges of portraying Savitribai Phule, admitting she was initially anxious.

“Having a director like Ananth sir, who was so calm and confident, really helped me.

He gave me the space to explore and find my confidence. Playing such a significant historical figure is no small task, but with the support of the team, I was able to fully immerse myself in the role.”

With Phule aiming to bring the powerful legacy of Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule to life, Patralekha hopes to do justice to the story of one of India’s most influential social reformers.