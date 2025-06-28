Aditi Shetty justifies bold scenes as key to character depth

Actress Aditi Shetty, who plays the powerful and intense character Tasneem in Rana Naidu Season 2, has opened up about the much-talked-about bold and intimate scenes featured in the new season. Addressing the criticism and curiosity around the content, Aditi defended the creative choices, emphasizing that every scene was essential to the story and handled with sensitivity.

“Actually, Season 2 has very few bold scenes, and even those are shot aesthetically,” Aditi said in an interview. “They were important for the story and added meaning to the character’s journey. Nothing felt unnecessary—it was all part of the bigger picture.”

The actress, who previously worked with the directors on Mirzapur, revealed that she was instantly drawn to Rana Naidu 2 due to its strong writing and compelling characters. “I was already a fan of the first season, and when I got the call for Season 2, I was intrigued. The character arc, especially the face-off scene with Rana sir, sealed the deal for me,” she said.

Aditi also reflected on the contrast between her on-screen persona and real-life personality. Describing Tasneem as “fierce, intense, and dominating,” she admitted, “I’m actually more bubbly and expressive in real life, while Tasneem is very stoic. But we both share a deep love for fitness, which helped me connect with her.”

Rana Naidu Season 2, which premiered on Netflix on June 13, also stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, and Kriti Kharbanda. The show continues its gritty and action-packed narrative with deeper character arcs and fresh twists.