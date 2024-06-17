Aishwarya Khare gives a sneak peek into her Kasavu saree

Actress Aishwarya Khare, well-known for her role as Lakshmi in the television series ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, is set to dazzle viewers with a traditional south Indian wedding look in the show’s latest storyline. The upcoming episodes will feature Aishwarya’s character, alongside co-star Rohit Suchanti as Rishi, adorned in coordinated traditional attires.

Central to the storyline is Aishwarya’s portrayal in a stunning Kasavu saree, a classic white and gold silk ensemble traditionally worn during special occasions in south India. The actress shared her excitement, expressing her love for sarees and the elegance they bring to her character’s appearance. She emphasized the simplicity and grace of the Kasavu saree, accessorized minimally with golden jewelry and a gajra in her hair bun. Rohit Suchanti complements the scene effortlessly in a traditional white dhoti and kurta.

Aishwarya Khare remarked, “I am thrilled for the upcoming track where I get to embody this beautiful south Indian wedding look. Sarees have always been a favorite of mine for their elegance, and this white and golden Kasavu saree is no exception. The team has curated a look that resonates with simplicity and sophistication, and I’m sure the audience will enjoy this new dimension of our characters.”