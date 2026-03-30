Apoorva Prasad’s inspiring global rise

In today’s fast-paced e-commerce ecosystem, where millions of orders are fulfilled seamlessly every day, the complex logistics behind the scenes often go unnoticed. At the center of this vast global network stands Apoorva Prasad, who has risen to become Vice President of Global Logistics at Amazon by the age of 34—an achievement that reflects determination, adaptability, and vision.

Overseeing cross-border logistics and domestic inbound transportation, Prasad leads a workforce of more than 2,000 professionals across 13 countries and 81 cities. Her role involves navigating global supply chain disruptions, optimizing freight movement, and ensuring efficiency at scale—making her a key figure in maintaining the company’s operational backbone.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Prasad grew up in an environment that encouraged ambition and independence. She pursued higher education at Arizona State University, where she majored in Supply Chain Management and Finance. Initially aspiring for a career in investment banking, her journey took an unexpected turn when she joined Amazon in 2011 as a seasonal contractor during the high-pressure Black Friday period.

What began as a temporary role quickly evolved into a remarkable career trajectory. Over the years, Prasad took on multiple high-impact roles, contributing to the development of transportation systems, optimizing freight operations, and enhancing customer and shipper experiences. Her ability to step into complex problem-solving scenarios and build scalable solutions set her apart as a leader.

In 2022, she was selected as a Technical Advisor to the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations—a pivotal role often considered a launchpad for senior leadership. This experience further strengthened her strategic and operational expertise, eventually leading to her current position.

Beyond her professional achievements, Prasad has also championed inclusivity within the workplace. She co-founded an internal initiative aimed at improving diversity and talent development, emphasizing the importance of varied perspectives in driving innovation.

Her journey from a seasonal hire to a global leader highlights the power of resilience, continuous learning, and bold decision-making. It stands as a compelling example of how embracing challenges and staying curious can pave the way for extraordinary success.