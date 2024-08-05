Bipasha’s Journey to Miss Teen India

Bipasha Kanksha Grover journey to , -2024 at the Star Miss Teen India pageant held in Jaipur from July 24th to 28th. This prestigious win has brought great pride to Hyderabad and India.

Reflecting on her victory, Bipasha shares, “More than the crown, what excites me is the responsibilities and work that come with it. My advocacy is zero hunger, and I wish to use my platform to work toward that dream. Now that I’ve won, it’s my job to ensure I use my crown to make a difference.

Bipasha is a 16-year-old student from Hyderabad, currently in her second year of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP), studying English, Economics, and Business Management from Gaudium international school.

Family and Support:

Coming from a family of doctors, Bipasha has received immense support from her family, including her siblings, grandparents, uncle, aunt, and her mother. She is deeply grateful for their unwavering support.

Achievements:

Bipasha is a national-level badminton player and swimmer.

Training and Mentorship:

She was trained by Alesia and Anjli Raut at CocoaBerry, and she expresses her heartfelt gratitude for their love and support.

Future Aspirations:

Bipasha aspires to bring further honor to India by participating in pageants such as internationally in Miss Teen Charm international and bringing the crown back home in 2025

Community and Institutional Support:

She thanks the Bhooja committee, especially President Mr. Goopi and other esteemed members, for their love and support. Bipasha also extends her gratitude to Kiran Infertility Centre, the IVF hospital owned by her family for their support throughout her life.

The Philosophy and Vision:

Since childhood, Bipasha has dreamed of making the world a better place, embodying the belief that “bondh bondh se samundar banta hai” (every drop contributes to the ocean).