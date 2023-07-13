Live
Boost your immunity during the monsoon
There are many ways to boost your immunity from eating healthy food to keeping your surroundings clean! So, let's look at some helpful tips to boost immunity during the monsoon!
The rainy season brings in the fear of illnesses induced by bacteria and viruses. Temperature fluctuations, pollution, and water contamination jointly contribute to the extent of water-borne diseases. We spoke to Shikha Dwivedi, MSc. clinical nutrition and dietetics, in-house nutritionists at OZiva, says, “What’s even worse is the proof that during this time of the year, intestinal functions, as well as the digestive system, come to be weak, concluding in low metabolism and increased fat storage.”
Shikha says, “Poor performing immune systems can make the body vulnerable to a host of gastrointestinal problems and monsoon-related illnesses. Under these conditions, keeping your immunity levels high could be the only means to stay healthy & fit while relishing the rains.”
There are many ways to boost your immunity from eating healthy food to keeping your surroundings clean! Shikha shares some helpful tips to boost immunity during the monsoon!
Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink 8-10 glasses of water a day to stay hydrated. It is the best source to flush out toxins from your body and doesn’t contain any calories or sugar, and keeps waterborne diseases like Jaundice and Diarrhoea at bay.
Incorporate a plant-based diet: Plant-based vitamins and minerals are better absorbed by our bodies than synthetic ones. Also, they are more easily comprehended in the body. Vitamins and minerals originated from plants are also associated with natural complexes. There are easily available clean plant-based immunity boosters in the market which you can add to your daily diet. These products have nutrient rich ingredients like, Vitamin C with Zinc, Rosehip, and Bioflavonoids which are good for Immunity, Herbs like Ashwagandha and Curcumin, and Hypericum Perforatum which protects our body from pathogens which indeed is a good investment in this monsoon season.
Add protein-rich food to your diet: Protein is a major macronutrient, which boosts immunity, heals wounds and builds muscle.
Swap to herbal teas: Herbal teas such as Tulsi and ginger tea are known for their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and are proven to be extremely effective to strengthen your immunity during monsoon. Drinking tea will keep you warm and safe from cold and flu while strengthening your immunity.
Cut on salt in your diet: High blood pressure may deplete the immune system.
So, a low salt diet prevents high blood pressure and water retention.
Cut on simple sugar: Most people are conscious that eating sugar has adverse effects on their health, like obesity and diabetes. However, it has an impact on the immune system as well. It reduces the ability of white blood cells to combat and destroy bacteria.
Incorporate spices in your diet: Indian spices like turmeric, fenugreek, cloves, pepper, cinnamon, ginger, curry leaves, etc. helps in digestion and flushes out sinus from the body, further boosting immunity.
Eat curd or yoghurt over milk: They are rich in probiotics and the good bacteria present in them can help boost immunity and ensure a good digestive system.
Consume healthy fats: Include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats in your diet. These facts are not only anti-inflammatory but it is good for your heart too.
Eat seasonal fruits: Fruits assist to build immunity, give energy, and are stacked with nutrients such as Vitamin A, C, and fibre. Vitamin C also assists in iron absorption too.
Increase vitamin D level: Vitamin D, is an essential micronutrient that can help improve your immune system. A shortcoming of vitamin D can make you more inclined to common infections.
Resist outside food: It is better to avoid eating out. Street foods may seem enticing during monsoons but they may comprise bacteria that might result in indigestion. Prevent pre-cut or raw foods/fruits as they could comprise germs that may direct to food poisoning and reduce your immunity. Other than the above, keep a check about your hygiene and surroundings. Your surroundings should be clean and pest-free during the monsoon. Check for water clogging, primarily in and around water coolers, ACs, and the washing machine area. Reinstate any rusty or broken drain pipes as they can work as a breeding ground for pests. If you get wet in rain, make sure to take a bath after as the shower will wash off any germ that might have transferred to you.