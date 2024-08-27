Breastfeeding challenges after breast surgery

Breastfeeding is an intimate and nourishing act that binds mother and child in a special way while providing the necessary nutrients for the infant’s growth and development. However, in cases of surgically treated breasts—augmentation, reduction, or otherwise treated for conditions like breast cancer—breastfeeding will be uniquely challenging to such mothers. Understanding the challenges and strategies to overcome them in the process of breastfeeding after surgery to the breast is very essential to the mother.

Types of Breast Surgery and Their Impact

Breast Augmentation: This procedure involves the insertion of implants to enlarge breasts. Provided the implant is behind the milk-producing glands or under the chest muscles, then its impact on the ability to breastfeed is minimal. However, if the incisions made in accomplishing this are around the areola, then this may affect the nerves and ducts responsible for milk production and ejection.

Breast Reduction: This involves the removal of breast tissue to make the breasts smaller in size. It usually presents a bigger threat to the ability of breastfeeding. This is because the surgery may cut milk ducts and nerves, which could result in possible impairment of milk supply and nipple sensation, very important for successful breastfeeding.

Mastectomy and Lumpectomy: Both these surgeries for the treatment of breast cancer will significantly impact breastfeeding. In the case of a full mastectomy, the entire breast is removed, so nursing from that side will be utterly impossible. A lumpectomy removes only partial parts of the breast; however, it may also affect milk production and delivery, depending on how much and where the tissue is removed.

Common Challenges

Low Milk Supply: The most common problem faced by women is a low supply of milk, which becomes hard to produce in case of substantial tissue removal or nerve damage during surgery. This can eventually make it very hard to produce the milk in the right amounts for the baby.

Difficulty or Inability to Latch: Changes to breast anatomy or a decreased sensation in the breasts may make latching very difficult for the baby. In that case, since feeding is not effective, milk supply would keep reducing.

Engorgement and Mastitis: Women with previous breast surgery may experience a higher rate of engorgement and mastitis because scar tissue could block the milk ducts.

Strategies to Overcome Challenges

Consultation with a lactation consultant: Before the actual attempt to feed, mothers ought to seek the advice of a lactation consultant. The lactation consultant can assess the mother’s breasts and provide person-specific techniques and recommendations about how to go about successfully breastfeeding the baby.

Safe and Effective Nursing: Mothers need to nurse frequently in order to stimulate milk production and ensure the baby is attached properly. This may be achieved by trying different breastfeeding positions to attain the one that feels most comfortable for both mother and baby.

Supplemental Nursing Systems: If a mother has low milk supply, then the supplemental nursing system (SNS) can be of great help. The SNS offers additional nutrition to the baby through a very tiny tube attached to the breast, thus assuring that the baby will get enough milk and that the mother’s milk production will be stimulated.

Milk Expression: Regular milk expression using a breast pump is useful in maintaining or augmenting milk supply. This is particularly relevant when the baby is unable to attach or simply when the mother would like to supplement direct breastfeeding.

Psychological and Emotional Support

Breastfeeding after breast surgery can be emotionally challenging. One therefore encourages mothers to seek psychological support if they become overwhelmed or discouraged. Counseling or even therapy will help alleviate feelings of inadequacy or frustration and offer the mother coping mechanisms to deal with the emotional aspects of breastfeeding after surgery.

Breastfeeding after breast surgery can be quite challenging, but many mothers do breastfeed their babies with proper guidance and strategies. A mother has to be empowered and prepared to hang in there during difficult times. Getting proper information from health professionals, drawing on support systems, and having a positive attitude have much to contribute to making the experience of breastfeeding after surgery much better. Every single drop of breast milk is treasured, and every effort by a mother to feed her child deserves an appreciative mention.

(The writer is a MBBS, MS, Fellowship in Breast surgical oncology and reconstruction, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Hyderabad)