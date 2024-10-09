Live
Celebrate Durga Puja with Easy-to -Make Microwave Oven Recipes
This Durga Puja, Godrej Appliances is excited to share a treasure of traditional Bengali recipes to help add warmth and flavour to your celebrations. Our quick and easy Microwave Oven recipes will help you cook delicious Durga Puja delights - from comforting Khichuri to crispy Beguni and much more! Let the festivities begin!
BEGUNI
Ingredients:
•Brinjal, Big Size 1
Batter Ingredients:
•Besan 1 cup
•Rice Flour ½ cup
•Kalonji Seeds ¾ tsp
•Baking Soda ½ tsp
•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp
•Chilli Powder 1 tsp
•Salt To taste
•Water As required
•Oil As required
(for brushing)
Method of Preparation:
Step 1:Cut the eggplant lengthwise into 3 cm thickness and keep it aside.
Step 2:Prepare the batter by mixing all the ingredients, except the oil. Add little water to make a thick and smooth batter.
Step 3:Dip the eggplant slices in the batter and arrange in a crispy plate or baking dish. Place the crispy plate on the high grill mesh rack and keep it in the microwave oven.
Step 4:Select convection mode. Set the temperature at 200oC and set the time for 6 minutes to roast the brinjals.
Step 5:After the beep, remove the crispy plate and turn all brinjal slices upside down and roast again for 6 minutes.
Step 6:Remove the crispy plate and apply oil with a brush to both the sides of the brinjal slices and roast again for 3 minutes. Sprinkle with some chaat masala and serve immediately.
DAI POTOL
Ingredients:
•Parwal (Pointed Gourd) 150g
•Yogurt 2 cups
•Red chilli powder 1 tsp
•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp
•Coriander Powder 1 tsp
•Cumin Powder 1 tsp
•Garam Masala 1 tsp
•Oil 2 tbsp
•Ghee 2 tbsp
•Ginger, Grated 1 tsp
•Green Chilli Paste 1 tsp
•Cumin Seeds ¾ tsp
•Cinnamon Stick 2
•Green Cardamom 2
•Sugar 1 tsp
•Salt To taste
•Water If Required
Method of Preparation:
Step 1: Blend the yogurt with red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander, cummin powder, and garam masala in a mixer jar for a smooth gravy.
Step 2: Peel the pointed gourd, cut into two long equal halves, apply salt and keep aside.
Step 3: In a microwave oven safe bowl add oil, ghee, grated ginger, green chilli paste, cumin seeds, cinnamon sticks and cardamom. Mix well and select micro mode high power(P-100). Cook for 2 minutes.
Step 4: After the beep, remove the bowl and add the parwal, sugar and salt and mix well. Cook for 4 minutes.
Step 5: Remove the bowl, add the blended yogurt and mix. Add water if required. Cook for 6 minutes. Serve Hot.
CHALER PAYESH / BENGALI RICE KEER
Ingredients:
•Basmati rice ¾ cup
•Milk 1 litre
•Condensed Milk ½ cup
•Water 1 cup
•Sugar ½ cup
•Ghee 3 tbsp
•Cashew ½ cup
•Almond ½ cup
•Cardamom Powder ¼ tsp
•Bay leaf 2
Method of Preparation:
Step 1:Take a microwave oven safe bowl. Add milk and water. Mix well and select micro mode, high power (P-100). Cook for 6 minutes.
Step 2:Remove the bowl and add rice and condensed milk. Mix well and cook for 10 minutes.
Step 3:Remove the bowl and add sugar, ghee, cashew, almonds, cardamom powder and bay leaves. Mix well and cook again for 8 minutes. Serve hot.
BASANTI PULAO
Ingredients:
•Rice 1½ cup
•Ghee 2 tbsp
•Oil 2 tbsp
•Cinnamon Stick 2
•Cardamom 5
•Cloves 4
•Bay Leaves 2
•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp
•Cashew Nuts 20
•Raisins 20
•Sugar 1 tsp
•Water 3 cups
Method of Preparation:
Step 1:Take a microwave oven safe bowl. Add oil, ghee, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves and turmeric powder. Mix well and select micro mode, high power (P-100). Cook for 2 minutes.
Step 2:After the beep, remove the bowl and add rice and water. Mix well and cook for 14 minutes.
Step 3:Remove the bowl and add cashew nuts, raisins and sugar. Mix well and cook again for 6 minutes. Serve hot.
KHICHURI
Ingredients:
•Basmati Rice ¾ cup
•Moong Dal ¾ cup
•Tomato, Chopped ½ cup
•Potato, Chopped ½ cup
•Carrot, Chopped ½ cup
•Green Peas ½ cup
•Water As Required
Tadka Ingredients:
•Ghee 2 tbsp
•Oil 2 tbsp
•Ginger, Grated 1 tsp
•Jeera ½ tsp
•Dry Red Chillies few
•Green Chilli, Chopped ½ tsp
•Coconut, Grated 2 tsp
•Cinnamon Stick 2
•Cardamom 4
•Clove 4
•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp
•Bay Leaves 2
•Sugar 1 tsp
Method Of Preparation:
Step 1:Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add all tadka ingredients, mix well and select micro mode, high power (P-100). Cook for 2 minutes.
Step 2:After the beep, remove the bowl and add rice, dal, all vegetables and water. Mix well and cook for 22 minutes. Stir once in between. Serve hot.