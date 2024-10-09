  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Women

Celebrate Durga Puja with Easy-to -Make Microwave Oven Recipes

Celebrate Durga Puja with Easy-to -Make Microwave Oven Recipes
x
Highlights

This Durga Puja, Godrej Appliances is excited to share a treasure of traditional Bengali recipes to help add warmth and flavour to your celebrations.

This Durga Puja, Godrej Appliances is excited to share a treasure of traditional Bengali recipes to help add warmth and flavour to your celebrations. Our quick and easy Microwave Oven recipes will help you cook delicious Durga Puja delights - from comforting Khichuri to crispy Beguni and much more! Let the festivities begin!

BEGUNI


Ingredients:

•Brinjal, Big Size 1

Batter Ingredients:

•Besan 1 cup

•Rice Flour ½ cup

•Kalonji Seeds ¾ tsp

•Baking Soda ½ tsp

•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp

•Chilli Powder 1 tsp

•Salt To taste

•Water As required

•Oil As required

(for brushing)

Method of Preparation:

Step 1:Cut the eggplant lengthwise into 3 cm thickness and keep it aside.

Step 2:Prepare the batter by mixing all the ingredients, except the oil. Add little water to make a thick and smooth batter.

Step 3:Dip the eggplant slices in the batter and arrange in a crispy plate or baking dish. Place the crispy plate on the high grill mesh rack and keep it in the microwave oven.

Step 4:Select convection mode. Set the temperature at 200oC and set the time for 6 minutes to roast the brinjals.

Step 5:After the beep, remove the crispy plate and turn all brinjal slices upside down and roast again for 6 minutes.

Step 6:Remove the crispy plate and apply oil with a brush to both the sides of the brinjal slices and roast again for 3 minutes. Sprinkle with some chaat masala and serve immediately.

DAI POTOL


Ingredients:

•Parwal (Pointed Gourd) 150g

•Yogurt 2 cups

•Red chilli powder 1 tsp

•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp

•Coriander Powder 1 tsp

•Cumin Powder 1 tsp

•Garam Masala 1 tsp

•Oil 2 tbsp

•Ghee 2 tbsp

•Ginger, Grated 1 tsp

•Green Chilli Paste 1 tsp

•Cumin Seeds ¾ tsp

•Cinnamon Stick 2

•Green Cardamom 2

•Sugar 1 tsp

•Salt To taste

•Water If Required

Method of Preparation:

Step 1: Blend the yogurt with red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander, cummin powder, and garam masala in a mixer jar for a smooth gravy.

Step 2: Peel the pointed gourd, cut into two long equal halves, apply salt and keep aside.

Step 3: In a microwave oven safe bowl add oil, ghee, grated ginger, green chilli paste, cumin seeds, cinnamon sticks and cardamom. Mix well and select micro mode high power(P-100). Cook for 2 minutes.

Step 4: After the beep, remove the bowl and add the parwal, sugar and salt and mix well. Cook for 4 minutes.

Step 5: Remove the bowl, add the blended yogurt and mix. Add water if required. Cook for 6 minutes. Serve Hot.

CHALER PAYESH / BENGALI RICE KEER


Ingredients:

•Basmati rice ¾ cup

•Milk 1 litre

•Condensed Milk ½ cup

•Water 1 cup

•Sugar ½ cup

•Ghee 3 tbsp

•Cashew ½ cup

•Almond ½ cup

•Cardamom Powder ¼ tsp

•Bay leaf 2

Method of Preparation:

Step 1:Take a microwave oven safe bowl. Add milk and water. Mix well and select micro mode, high power (P-100). Cook for 6 minutes.

Step 2:Remove the bowl and add rice and condensed milk. Mix well and cook for 10 minutes.

Step 3:Remove the bowl and add sugar, ghee, cashew, almonds, cardamom powder and bay leaves. Mix well and cook again for 8 minutes. Serve hot.

BASANTI PULAO


Ingredients:

•Rice 1½ cup

•Ghee 2 tbsp

•Oil 2 tbsp

•Cinnamon Stick 2

•Cardamom 5

•Cloves 4

•Bay Leaves 2

•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp

•Cashew Nuts 20

•Raisins 20

•Sugar 1 tsp

•Water 3 cups

Method of Preparation:

Step 1:Take a microwave oven safe bowl. Add oil, ghee, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves and turmeric powder. Mix well and select micro mode, high power (P-100). Cook for 2 minutes.

Step 2:After the beep, remove the bowl and add rice and water. Mix well and cook for 14 minutes.

Step 3:Remove the bowl and add cashew nuts, raisins and sugar. Mix well and cook again for 6 minutes. Serve hot.

KHICHURI


Ingredients:

•Basmati Rice ¾ cup

•Moong Dal ¾ cup

•Tomato, Chopped ½ cup

•Potato, Chopped ½ cup

•Carrot, Chopped ½ cup

•Green Peas ½ cup

•Water As Required

Tadka Ingredients:

•Ghee 2 tbsp

•Oil 2 tbsp

•Ginger, Grated 1 tsp

•Jeera ½ tsp

•Dry Red Chillies few

•Green Chilli, Chopped ½ tsp

•Coconut, Grated 2 tsp

•Cinnamon Stick 2

•Cardamom 4

•Clove 4

•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp

•Bay Leaves 2

•Sugar 1 tsp

Method Of Preparation:

Step 1:Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add all tadka ingredients, mix well and select micro mode, high power (P-100). Cook for 2 minutes.

Step 2:After the beep, remove the bowl and add rice, dal, all vegetables and water. Mix well and cook for 22 minutes. Stir once in between. Serve hot.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick