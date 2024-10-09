Celebrate Durga Puja with Easy-to -Make Microwave Oven Recipes

This Durga Puja, Godrej Appliances is excited to share a treasure of traditional Bengali recipes to help add warmth and flavour to your celebrations. Our quick and easy Microwave Oven recipes will help you cook delicious Durga Puja delights - from comforting Khichuri to crispy Beguni and much more! Let the festivities begin!

BEGUNI





Ingredients:



•Brinjal, Big Size 1

Batter Ingredients:

•Besan 1 cup

•Rice Flour ½ cup

•Kalonji Seeds ¾ tsp

•Baking Soda ½ tsp

•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp

•Chilli Powder 1 tsp

•Salt To taste

•Water As required

•Oil As required

(for brushing)

Method of Preparation:

Step 1:Cut the eggplant lengthwise into 3 cm thickness and keep it aside.

Step 2:Prepare the batter by mixing all the ingredients, except the oil. Add little water to make a thick and smooth batter.

Step 3:Dip the eggplant slices in the batter and arrange in a crispy plate or baking dish. Place the crispy plate on the high grill mesh rack and keep it in the microwave oven.

Step 4:Select convection mode. Set the temperature at 200oC and set the time for 6 minutes to roast the brinjals.

Step 5:After the beep, remove the crispy plate and turn all brinjal slices upside down and roast again for 6 minutes.

Step 6:Remove the crispy plate and apply oil with a brush to both the sides of the brinjal slices and roast again for 3 minutes. Sprinkle with some chaat masala and serve immediately.

DAI POTOL





Ingredients:



•Parwal (Pointed Gourd) 150g

•Yogurt 2 cups

•Red chilli powder 1 tsp

•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp

•Coriander Powder 1 tsp

•Cumin Powder 1 tsp

•Garam Masala 1 tsp

•Oil 2 tbsp

•Ghee 2 tbsp

•Ginger, Grated 1 tsp

•Green Chilli Paste 1 tsp

•Cumin Seeds ¾ tsp

•Cinnamon Stick 2

•Green Cardamom 2

•Sugar 1 tsp

•Salt To taste

•Water If Required

Method of Preparation:

Step 1: Blend the yogurt with red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander, cummin powder, and garam masala in a mixer jar for a smooth gravy.

Step 2: Peel the pointed gourd, cut into two long equal halves, apply salt and keep aside.

Step 3: In a microwave oven safe bowl add oil, ghee, grated ginger, green chilli paste, cumin seeds, cinnamon sticks and cardamom. Mix well and select micro mode high power(P-100). Cook for 2 minutes.

Step 4: After the beep, remove the bowl and add the parwal, sugar and salt and mix well. Cook for 4 minutes.

Step 5: Remove the bowl, add the blended yogurt and mix. Add water if required. Cook for 6 minutes. Serve Hot.

CHALER PAYESH / BENGALI RICE KEER





Ingredients:



•Basmati rice ¾ cup

•Milk 1 litre

•Condensed Milk ½ cup

•Water 1 cup

•Sugar ½ cup

•Ghee 3 tbsp

•Cashew ½ cup

•Almond ½ cup

•Cardamom Powder ¼ tsp

•Bay leaf 2

Method of Preparation:

Step 1:Take a microwave oven safe bowl. Add milk and water. Mix well and select micro mode, high power (P-100). Cook for 6 minutes.

Step 2:Remove the bowl and add rice and condensed milk. Mix well and cook for 10 minutes.

Step 3:Remove the bowl and add sugar, ghee, cashew, almonds, cardamom powder and bay leaves. Mix well and cook again for 8 minutes. Serve hot.

BASANTI PULAO





Ingredients:



•Rice 1½ cup

•Ghee 2 tbsp

•Oil 2 tbsp

•Cinnamon Stick 2

•Cardamom 5

•Cloves 4

•Bay Leaves 2

•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp

•Cashew Nuts 20

•Raisins 20

•Sugar 1 tsp

•Water 3 cups

Method of Preparation:

Step 1:Take a microwave oven safe bowl. Add oil, ghee, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves and turmeric powder. Mix well and select micro mode, high power (P-100). Cook for 2 minutes.

Step 2:After the beep, remove the bowl and add rice and water. Mix well and cook for 14 minutes.

Step 3:Remove the bowl and add cashew nuts, raisins and sugar. Mix well and cook again for 6 minutes. Serve hot.

KHICHURI





Ingredients:



•Basmati Rice ¾ cup

•Moong Dal ¾ cup

•Tomato, Chopped ½ cup

•Potato, Chopped ½ cup

•Carrot, Chopped ½ cup

•Green Peas ½ cup

•Water As Required

Tadka Ingredients:

•Ghee 2 tbsp

•Oil 2 tbsp

•Ginger, Grated 1 tsp

•Jeera ½ tsp

•Dry Red Chillies few

•Green Chilli, Chopped ½ tsp

•Coconut, Grated 2 tsp

•Cinnamon Stick 2

•Cardamom 4

•Clove 4

•Turmeric Powder ¼ tsp

•Bay Leaves 2

•Sugar 1 tsp

Method Of Preparation:

Step 1:Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add all tadka ingredients, mix well and select micro mode, high power (P-100). Cook for 2 minutes.

Step 2:After the beep, remove the bowl and add rice, dal, all vegetables and water. Mix well and cook for 22 minutes. Stir once in between. Serve hot.