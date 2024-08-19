Celebrate the sibling bond with goodness of almonds

Raksha Bandhan marks the beginning of the festive season, celebrating the special bond between siblings where sisters pray for their brothers’ health and long life, while brothers pledge to support and protect their sisters, promising to take care of their health and happiness. To honor this heartfelt commitment, make this Raksha Bandhan even more meaningful by including nutritious foods like almonds in your daily diet.

Amid festivities and celebrations, it’s easy to indulge in sweet dishes and unhealthy snacks without considering their impact on your health. Excessive consumption of sugary and oily foods can lead to serious health concerns, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular issues, making it crucial to make the right food choices.

Therefore, as you prepare festive delights and special dishes for your family, be sure to include healthy options like almonds. Almonds are extremely nutritious and can help manage blood sugar levels and lower LDL and total cholesterol, contributing to maintaining optimal heart health and overall well-being. Additionally, consider replacing refined sugar with natural sweeteners and opting for baked rather than deep-fried foods. By making these thoughtful choices, you can enjoy the celebrations with your loved ones while also taking care of your health.

Revealing how she celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said, “Raksha Bandhan is a special day for me and my family. Every year, we come together to celebrate, and after the rituals, we enjoy a meal together. Being mindful of what my family and I eat, I prepare a special dessert every year—grilled almond burfee—which is not only delicious but also healthy. I make sure to include ingredients like almonds in other recipes too, as they are not only flavorful but also extremely beneficial for health.”

Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare – Delhi, Ritika Samaddar said, “During festivals like Raksha Bandhan, people often make unhealthy food choices without realizing the negative impact on their health and weight. I recommend enjoying the festivities in a healthy way by choosing food options, such as almonds. Almonds are packed with essential nutrients and can be substituted for unhealthy snacks or added to various dishes to make them healthier. This year’s Dietary Guidelines for Indians, released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), recognize almonds as a nutritious nut that can be consumed daily for good health. The guidelines endorse regular almond consumption as part of a balanced diet, both as a source of plant protein and as a healthy snack.”

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant said, “Sweet treats are a favorite during Raksha Bandhan. However, many people overlook the impact they can have on blood sugar levels and overall health. Overconsumption of sugary items can lead to frequent spikes in glucose levels, particularly affecting those with diabetes or pre-diabetes. As an experienced nutritionist, I recommend practicing sensible indulgence by opting for natural, healthy foods like almonds, fresh fruits, etc. Almonds are rich in protein and dietary fiber, which help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Additionally, incorporating almonds into a healthy diet can help to improve glycemic and cardiovascular measures, leading to better health for Indians with Type II diabetes and pre-diabetes.”

Skin Expert and Cosmetologist, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta said, “Overconsumption of sweet and oily foods can have a negative impact on skin health. During celebrations, people often indulge in these foods without considering the consequences on their health. That’s why it’s important to be careful about what you eat, even during festivals. I recommend focusing on natural food options like almonds, which are not only delicious but also highly nutritious. Almonds are rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, which enhance and promote skin health. Additionally, daily consumption of almonds may help support the skin’s resistance to UVB light and improve skin texture.”

So, this Raksha Bandhan, let’s make thoughtful and smart eating choices to ensure the celebration is both enjoyable and healthier than ever before.