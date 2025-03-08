Celebrate Women’s Day 2025 with a Purpose

There is no doubt that women deserve appreciation and recognition every day. But does that mean Women’s Day doesn’t matter? The answer is a NO. We need an official Women’s Day which serves as a reminder for all to reflect on gender equality, celebrate achievements, and address ongoing challenges faced by women. It is also a day to celebrate, uplift, and support women every day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Women’s Day, its significance, history and the theme of Women’s Day 2025.

Why does Women’s Day Matter?

Every woman deserves to be seen and heard, not just on a particular day but every day. For that, we need to create a space which is safe and bias-free. Though there’s a lot of progress, women still face challenges in many areas, from workplace discrimination to lack of representation in leadership roles. This year’s theme encourages us to speed up the efforts to bridge these gaps and spread awareness about the importance of gender equality.

History and Significance of Women’s Day

The Women’s Day history and significance date back to the early 20th century when women around the world began demanding fair wages, better working conditions, and voting rights.

Clara Zetkin, a German socialist and women's rights activist proposed the idea of Women’s Day, leading to the first celebration of Women’s Day in various countries in 1911.

8th March 1917 was a defining moment as a Russian woman went on a strike. This pivotal event solidified March 8 as International Women’s Day (IWD), which had been observed since the early 1900s but was officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977 and has since been celebrated globally to honour women’s achievements and promote equality.

It is the incredible efforts of the women of the 20th century who showed strength and resilience in advancing gender equality, paving the way for the rights and opportunities we have today. Thanks to their courage, we now celebrate International Women's Day which focuses on empowerment and progress.

Women’s Day Theme for 2025

International Women’s Day (IWD), celebrated on the 8th of March has the global theme “Accelerate Action” emphasizing the importance and urgency of gender equality and promoting empowerment.

Women deserve equal rights, power and opportunities in all aspects of life. Be it at home or at the workplace, women need to stand up for their rights and foster empowerment.

Ways to Celebrate Women’s Day

There are many ways to celebrate Women’s Day. Here are some ways to make this day a special one.

1. Conduct games at the office where all women are encouraged to take part. Make it a fun session where women can enjoy themselves.

2. Arrange for free health checkups at the workplace.

3. Acknowledge female colleagues with personal messages.

4. Host panel discussions featuring inspirational women leaders.

5. Conduct workshops on any female-related topics like safety, growth for women entrepreneurs, the importance of financial independence and more.

6. Arrange for a team lunch at workplace.

7. Support organizations helping women and girls.

8. Women’s day is not just about celebrating at workplace or social events, you can treat yourself by going to a spa or indulging in some self-care activities.

9. Take some time out from your busy schedule and go out for lunch or dinner with your other female colleagues or friends.

10. Shop from female entrepreneurs or order from women-led restaurants.

11. Men can make this day special for their partners by planning a lunch or dinner date or buying them flowers, handwritten notes or telling them how proud they are about their partners.

As we celebrate Women’s Day 2025, let us all remember that this day is not just about recognizing women’s achievements, but a day to support equality and to make this place safe for women. Whether big or small, every effort counts.