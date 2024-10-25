Celebrating IVF success and innovation

Oasis Fertility celebrates its expertise in fertility and IVF, partnering with over 100,000 couples to help them complete their families. With infertility becoming a rising concern, particularly in India where 1 in 4 couples face fertility challenges, Oasis Fertility stands as a leader in reproductive science, offering hope through cutting-edge technology and personalized care.

In the last 15 years, Oasis has introduced advanced treatments like CAPA In Vitro Maturation (IVM), Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidies (PGT-A), Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA), and Microsurgical Testicular Sperm Extraction (Micro TESE), helping couples with chromosomal abnormalities have healthy children. Their new brand campaign, “In the Good Hands of Science,” launched across traditional and digital platforms, captures the experiences of couples through the voices of babies narrating their parents’ journeys.

Additionally, Oasis Fertility has announced a Scholarship Program, offering up to RS 50,000 to 10 talented children born through IVF, supporting them in fields like academics, sports, arts, music, and social service. The winners will be revealed at an event in Hyderabad this November.

Co-Founder Dr. Durga G Rao emphasizes the transformative power of science combined with personalized care, noting their high IVF success rate of 64%, above the global average. Kiran Gadela, Co-founder and Managing Director, highlights their expansion across 19 cities, making advanced fertility care accessible to all. CEO Pushkaraj Shenai adds that the brand’s communication aims to normalize conversations about infertility and raise awareness about the benefits of IVF treatments at Oasis.