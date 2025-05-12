Celina Jaitly’s heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, actress Celina Jaitly paid a moving tribute to her late mother, Meeta Jaitly, hailing her as a symbol of strength, resilience, and selfless love. Through a deeply emotional social media post, the ‘No Entry’ actress shared how her mother’s life was a powerful testament to the silent courage of an army wife who not only supported her family through the rigours of military life but also inspired generations of soldiers’ wives.

Meeta Jaitly, who belonged to the Kumaon Regiment, was the daughter of a soldier and later became the wife of an infantry officer. Despite enduring long periods of separation from her husband due to frequent field postings, she pursued her academic aspirations with exceptional determination. Celina revealed that her mother held a doctorate in psychology and two master’s degrees, all while managing the demanding life of an army household.

“She chose a life of sacrifice over personal ambition, setting aside a flourishing career to become a humble schoolteacher—not out of compulsion, but out of love,” Celina wrote, recalling how her mother raised her children with dignity and grace, despite the financial constraints of a soldier’s modest salary in the 80s and 90s.

In a touching family photo shared alongside the post, Celina described her mother as a “stunning beauty” who spent her youth waiting for a husband more committed to his uniform than to his home. As a commanding officer’s wife, Meeta Jaitly not only held her own through silent battles but became a guiding force for other women in the regiment, encouraging them to pursue education and self-worth.

Celina concluded her tribute by calling for recognition of every soldier’s wife, stating, “Even a soldier needs the unshakable foundation of a love so steadfast, it teaches him how to lay down his life for his country without hesitation.”

Describing her mother as a “woman of rare brilliance,” she thanked her for instilling values that remain the heartbeat of their family.

With this poignant message, Celina Jaitly has brought attention to the quiet heroism of military wives and the invaluable contributions they make—often without fanfare or recognition.