Cheat days are out, open love is in!

Once the ultimate relationship sin, infidelity is losing its edge in the age of radical honesty. Open love, polyamory, and custom-built commitments are replacing secrecy with mutual consent. When couples set their own rules, there’s little left to break—and even less thrill in breaking them

In the past, infidelity was only talked about within select friendships, condemned during coffee catch-ups, and shown in every soap opera that was worth seven bucks. Adultery was the single biggest betrayal as gossip fodder and “breakup” playlists. And then between dating apps, therapy culture, and radical honesty regimens about love, loyalty, and cheating began to redefine itself.

Relationships involving an individual are now constructed in eight different configurations - all ‘monogamous’, ethically non-monogamous, polyamorous, fluid, and “still figuring it out”. What was considered a dastardly double-life is now casual dinner conversation. The rise of open relationships actually has had the unexpected side effect of reducing infidelity. Why creep when you can just talk about what (or who) you want? Conversations about emotional satisfaction, mutual consent, and sexual autonomy are replacing shame with self-knowledge! It turns out that the more we are open about our needs, the lesser the impulse to cheat. Monogamy is not going away; it is just not the only option from the menu they are ordering.

From “taboo” to “table talk”

Therapy, podcasts, and social media have opened up conversations about desire, attraction, and human needs to novelty. Open relationships are not dramatic and radical choices, they are also the most often emotionally mature choices. Instead of choosing to that ‘default’, couples now ask, “What works for us?” that incredible self-awareness robs fairly popular ‘the thrill’ of the “forbidden”; often the antecedent of infidelity in the first place.

Love 2.0: Change Your Relationship Settings

In traditional love, settings were fixed—commitment equaled exclusivity. Modern love has a settings menu with toggles; emotional monogamous? Yes. Sexual exclusivity? Optional. Jealousy control? In the right direction. This ability to customize means committed couples are creating their love contracts. And when couples write the rules together, there are no rules to break.

“We are witnessing a generation of people who honestly don’t care about the norms related to relationships. Infidelity often stems from unmet needs and secrecy. When couples are honest about what they want, whether that is monogamous or free, there is less betrayal and more respect. Open or polyamorous relationships born from trust, are creating strong emotional ties,” says Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, Gleeden India.

In a world that continues to decode and re-define love, cheating simply isn’t that exciting anymore. Open relationships don’t just mean having your cake and eating it too: it actually has more to do with knowing what cake you and your partner prefer, and being okay if they sometimes pick pie. The conversation is shifting to asking, “Are we being honest with one another?” Instead of asking, “Are you cheating on me?” In this shift, infidelity is slowly losing relevance—heart-to-heart by heart-to-heart.