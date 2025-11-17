Cleaning regularly can cause decline in lung function: Study

A long-term study has raised concerns about the potential health risks faced by individuals who engage in frequent cleaning, suggesting that prolonged exposure to certain cleaning agents may significantly affect lung function over time.

Researchers analysed data from over 6,000 adults who were tracked for more than two decades. Participants, who were in their mid-thirties when the study began, underwent regular assessments to measure lung capacity and respiratory strength. The findings revealed that individuals who cleaned regularly—either at home or in professional settings—experienced a noticeably faster decline in lung function compared to those who rarely or never cleaned.

According to the study, the effect of cleaning for 10 to 20 years was comparable to smoking a pack of cigarettes daily for the same duration. The decline was measured using two key indicators: forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and forced vital capacity (FVC). Those who cleaned at home saw an annual drop of 3.6 ml in FEV1, while professional cleaners experienced a 3.9 ml decline. FVC also fell more rapidly, with home cleaners showing a yearly decrease of 4.3 ml and occupational cleaners dropping by 7.1 ml.

Researchers believe the decline may be caused by the irritation that cleaning chemicals inflict on the mucous membranes lining the airways. While the results were initially surprising, the team noted that long-term exposure to airborne particles from cleaning products could cause steady, cumulative damage.

The study also found that asthma rates were higher among individuals who cleaned frequently. However, it did not show significant differences in a key metric used to diagnose chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Interestingly, men did not show the same level of lung function decline, though researchers noted the sample size for male participants engaged in cleaning was small. The study concludes that many cleaning chemicals may pose long-term risks and suggests that simple alternatives—such as water and microfiber cloths—may be safer options for everyday cleaning.