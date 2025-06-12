Common summer skin issues in babies and how to prevent them

Babies have delicate skin that is especially vulnerable during the hot and humid summer months. High temperatures, sweat, and exposure to irritants can easily lead to various skin issues. Here are some of the most common summer skin problems in babies and tips to prevent them:

Heat Rash (Prickly Heat)

Caused by blocked sweat glands, heat rash appears as tiny red bumps, especially on the neck, chest, and diaper area, and can be itchy and uncomfortable. To prevent it, dress your baby in loose, breathable cotton clothing, keep them in a cool, well-ventilated space, and avoid excessive swaddling. Maintain good hygiene by bathing your baby daily using mild 100% soap-free bathing bars or a tender foaming baby wash and a gentle foaming baby shampoo that cleans without stripping natural oils. Pay special attention to cleansing skin folds, like the neck, armpits, and diaper area, where sweat builds up. After bathing, gently pat the skin dry and apply a natural balm moisturizer enriched with shea butter, coconut oil, and almond oil to soothe irritation and protect sensitive skin.

Diaper Rash

“Heat and humidity increase the risk of diaper rash due to trapped moisture and friction, especially in the diaper area. To prevent it, change diapers frequently to keep the skin dry, clean the area gently during each change, and allow some diaper-free time to let the skin breathe. Use a breathable diaper cream with zinc oxide and other natural ingredients like chamomile and sunflower seed oil to soothe irritation and create a protective barrier without harsh chemicals.” Akanksha Sharma , Co-founder and CEO of CITTA

Sunburn

Baby skin burns much faster than adult skin, and even brief exposure to the sun can cause redness, irritation, and discomfort. To protect your baby, keep them out of direct sunlight, especially between 10 AM and 4 PM, when UV rays are strongest. Dress them in lightweight clothing, use wide-brimmed hats, and keep them shaded whenever possible.

For babies over 6 months, apply a baby-safe, natural sunscreen with SPF 50 PA++++ on exposed areas to provide broad-spectrum protection without harsh chemicals.

Dry or Irritated Skin

Hot weather and frequent bathing can strip away natural oils from a baby’s sensitive skin, leading to dryness, flakiness, or irritation. To prevent this, moisturize regularly using a natural baby balm or a nourishing baby oil enriched with natural ingredients like coconut oil and almond oil. These ingredients deeply nourish, soothe, and help maintain the skin’s protective barrier. Choose gentle, chemical-free formulas that lock in moisture without causing further sensitivity.

Gentle Summer

Skincare Tips

l Use Natural Baby Care Products: Choose products that are free from harsh chemicals and enriched with natural ingredients. Shea butter, coconut oil, and almond oil provide deep nourishment and barrier protection.

l Gentle Bathing Routine: Avoid over-bathing and use only 100% soap-free bathing bars, tender foaming baby washes, and mild baby shampoos thoughtfully formulated for sensitive skin. These clean gently without stripping away natural oils.

l Stay Hydrated and Cool: Keep your baby hydrated and ensure they’re kept cool with proper clothing and room ventilation.