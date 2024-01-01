Control blood sugar levels as you welcome new year

The New Year is a time for celebration, but if you manage blood sugar, it’s important to stay mindful of your choices. Here are some tips to help you control your blood sugar and ring in the year feeling great:

Food and Drinks:

l Plan and Prioritize: Before heading out, eat a healthy meal at home that includes protein, fiber, and complex carbs. This will help manage cravings and prevent overindulgence at festivities.

l Smart Snacking: Carry healthy snacks like nuts, berries, or cheese sticks to avoid reaching for sugary treats if hunger strikes.

l Portion Control: Use smaller plates to fill with smaller portions, especially of carbohydrate-rich foods. It’s okay to enjoy treats, but do so consciously and in moderation.

l Choose Wisely: Go for grilled or baked options over fried, and fill your plate with colourfull vegetables and lean protein sources.

l Limit Alcohol: Alcohol can disrupt blood sugar control. If you choose to drink, stick to one or two drinks with meals, avoid sugary mixes, and alternate with water to stay hydrated.

l Sweet Treats: Choose fruits over sugary desserts. If you do indulge, share with a friend to cut down on portion size.

Staying Active:

l Stay Moving: Even a short walk after a meal can help manage blood sugar. Dance the night away or sneak in some stretches between celebrations.

l Start the Day Right: Don’t skip your morning exercise routine. Even a brisk walk or light yoga session can set the tone for a healthy day.

Important Points

l Monitor Your Levels: Check your blood sugar regularly throughout the evening to stay informed and adjust your choices accordingly.

l Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the night to flush out sugar and prevent dehydration, which can worsen blood sugar control.

l Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. Avoid overeating, even if it’s “holiday food.”

l Take it easy don’t Stress: Enjoy Life. Stress can raise blood sugar, so focus on having fun and connecting with loved ones.

Remember, these are just suggestions. It’s important to personalize your approach based on your individual needs.

(The author is a Consultant Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals)