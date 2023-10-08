Debunking myths about creativity

Meet Tarab Khan, a multifaceted creative force. Armed with a master’s degree in Economics, Tarab is an artist and a published author with Bloomsbury. She is working on the final manuscript of her two new books. Beyond the domain of literature, Tarab is a sought-after speaker, a collaborator for social initiatives, and a respected panellist at numerous art and literary events. Her expertise doesn’t end there; she conducts engaging sessions and workshops for B-School students and business executives from MNCs, covering topics like Creativity, Visual Thinking, and The Art of Storytelling. Tarab’s insights inspire and captivate her audiences. She lives in Hyderabad. She believes in nurturing the upcoming generation. She will plunge into the edu-tech space designed for children and young adults.

Q: How has your experience been while working with children?

A: Having worked closely with children during my workshops and sessions, I am constantly amazed by the boundless creative energies within our upcoming generation. They truly represent the future heartbeat of our country. Bursting with innovative ideas and artistic talents, they are the artists and storytellers of tomorrow, overflowing with immense potential waiting to be harnessed and channelled effectively. Their voices are vibrant, their stories are rich, and they have an incredible amount to express to the world.

Q: Can you elaborate a bit more about the idea that you are developing?

A: I’m currently immersed in a project that holds profound significance, specifically designed for young minds. Picture it as a beacon illuminating the captivating realm of art, storytelling, and creativity! These domains resemble intricate puzzles, each piece contributing to the bigger picture. Surprisingly, these crucial skills aren’t given their due importance in mainstream education. Nevertheless, they play a pivotal role in every facet of life, enabling children to express their true selves and communicate their thoughts with profound impact. Stay tuned; behind the scenes, a whirlwind of creativity is brewing, promising something extraordinary!

Q: How can parents encourage creativity in children?



A: To encourage creativity in children, it’s essential to create a nurturing environment that fosters imaginative thinking. Start by surrounding children with art supplies, books, musical instruments, and other creative tools, as this stimulating atmosphere can inspire innovative ideas. Encouraging curiosity is equally vital; by answering their questions, exploring together, and engaging in activities that capture their interest, a curious mindset is cultivated, which fuels creativity. Allowing free playtime is also crucial; during unstructured periods, children can play and explore without strict rules, enabling them to use their imagination and creativity without limitations. Additionally, it’s important to support diverse interests by encouraging children to explore various hobbies and activities. Exposure to a range of experiences can broaden their creative horizons, nurturing a well-rounded and imaginative approach to the world around them. Moreover, the traditional focus of standard education systems on tests and memorisation needs rethinking.

Q: How can creative thinking help in this situation?



A: Empowering children with creative thinking is like giving them a passport to the future. It equips them to navigate uncharted territories, fostering adaptability and innovation. To secure their success, it’s crucial to complement traditional education with activities that ignite creativity. These skills aren’t just tools but precious gifts shaping a future with unknown potential. However, amidst this transformative journey, we must address the numerous myths surrounding creativity. By dispelling these misconceptions, we pave the way for a generation that genuinely understands the boundless power of their imagination and innovation.

Q: Can you name a few myths?



A: Oh! There are so many; I can tell you about the top 3 myths.

Myth 1: Only experts can come up with creative solutions. Reality: Creativity knows no boundaries. It’s not limited to experts. Anyone can nurture and develop innovative solutions with practice, curiosity, and an open mind.



Myth 2: You need to be a born genius to be creative. Reality: Creativity is a skill that can be cultivated. While natural talent helps, dedication, persistence, and learning from failures are the keys to creative brilliance.

Myth 3: Creativity equals being artistic. Reality: Creativity spans far beyond art. It involves problem-solving, innovation, and thinking outside the box. It’s found in science, technology, business, and everyday life. Remember, creativity is a mindset, not a privilege. Embrace it, nurture it, and watch your world transform.

Q: How do you spend your leisure?



A: I enjoy cracking Sudoku, solving puzzles, and reading stories. I’m a big fan of movies too, especially from different cultures. It feels like travelling through time and exploring new places without leaving my seat. Exploring these avenues isn’t just a hobby; it’s my way of embarking on endless adventures right from the comfort of my space.

Q: Do you have any favourite authors?



A: I’m a big fan of magic realism in literature. My favourites include C S Lewis, Roald Dahl, Salman Rushdie, and Haruki Murakami. Angela Carter’s dark fairy tales, especially ‘The Infernal Desire Machines of Doctor Hoffman,’ hold a special place in my heart. Narnia by C S Lewis is another cherished read. I love exploring translated works, particularly in Tamil literature and Russian fables. Each story feels like a journey into a different world.