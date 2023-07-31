Deepika sets couple goals as she wears jacket with Ranveer’s face painted on it

Setting the bar high for couple goals, Deepika Padukone chose to wear a denim jacket with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s face painted on it, while they went to watch ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is directed by Karan Johar. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The couple were clicked by paparazzi outside the theatre and it has been doing the rounds on social media for all the right reasons.

The pictures and videos show Deepika wearing denim on the denim trend but what catches the eye is her jacket which has Ranveer’s face painted on it. She paired it with a white bodycon top paired with high-waisted dark blue jeans.