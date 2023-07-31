Live
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
- Sushanth opens up on working with other heroes
Just In
BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
POWERGRID organises chess tourney
Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
Deepika sets couple goals as she wears jacket with Ranveer’s face painted on it
Highlights
Setting the bar high for couple goals, Deepika Padukone chose to wear a denim jacket with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s face painted on it, while they went to watch ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.
Setting the bar high for couple goals, Deepika Padukone chose to wear a denim jacket with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s face painted on it, while they went to watch ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is directed by Karan Johar. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The couple were clicked by paparazzi outside the theatre and it has been doing the rounds on social media for all the right reasons.
The pictures and videos show Deepika wearing denim on the denim trend but what catches the eye is her jacket which has Ranveer’s face painted on it. She paired it with a white bodycon top paired with high-waisted dark blue jeans.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS