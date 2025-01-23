Ektaa Kapoor reveals passion for astrology and medicine supplements

Ektaa Kapoor, the powerhouse producer known for revolutionizing Indian television, has recently shared a surprising new interest with her followers. Taking to Instagram, Kapoor revealed her growing passion for astrology and medicine supplements, sparking curiosity among fans.

In a candid video posted on her official handle, Kapoor opened up about her love for astrology and her studies in medicine. “In a few years, I think I will shift to this. Today, I’m going to share with you what my favorite thing to do is astrology and medicine supplements. So, I’m absolutely studying medicine, and that is my favorite topic,” she said. The video also gave a glimpse of her extensive collection of medicine supplements, which she’s deeply interested in.

Kapoor, who has long been known for her belief in astrology (notably using the letter “K” for her TV show titles), expressed that this new direction could eventually become her primary focus. She also captioned the video, “My passion supplements wellness medicine health astrology!!!! After, of course, content! JAI MATA DI.”

Fans and friends alike expressed their reactions in the comments. Actress Neelam Kothari joked about waiting for a consultation, while others wished Kapoor well in her new venture. Despite the surprise, it’s clear that Kapoor is embracing her newfound passion with the same enthusiasm she brings to her television and film endeavors.

Kapoor’s recent post follows an emotional tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, reminiscing about their collaboration on Pavitra Rishta.