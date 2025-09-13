Engineers Day Spotlight: Deepthi Pratti redefines possibilities at Amazon

Engineers are the architects of innovation transforming abstract ideas into tangible solutions that impact billions of lives daily. They blend technical expertise with creativity to solve complex problems, whether designing infrastructure that withstands generations or developing algorithms that power modern commerce. On Engineers Day, we celebrate these builders, thinkers, and innovators who quietly shape our world. At Amazon, engineering excellence forms the foundation of customer obsession and are the driving force behind Amazon's innovations. They embody the company's philosophy of starting with the customer and working backward, using technology to simplify and enhance the customer experience. One such engineer whose journey exemplifies this spirit is Deepthi Pratti, a Business Intelligence Engineer at Amazon, whose journey embodies resilience, adaptability, and the strength of an inclusive workplace.

Born and raised in Chirala a small coastal town in Andhra Pradesh, Deepthi completed her early education there before pursuing a B. Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from VNIT Nagpur, followed by a master’s degree from IIT Bombay. During her teenage years, she began experiencing changes in muscle strength that eventually led to a diagnosis of Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, a rare and progressive condition affecting muscle strength over time. The diagnosis came during her undergraduate years, reshaping her personal and professional journey.

Deepthi continued pursuing her goals with appropriate support and accommodations. She credits her family and friends for their support during college. The campus accessibility, particularly the well-designed ramps, made her academic life manageable. As she completed her master’s, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was transforming workplaces worldwide. Remote work opportunities allowed her to gain experience with companies in the analytics field, helping her build professional expertise. Her transition to Amazon marked her first experience in an office setting.

Amazon’s accessible infrastructure—including ramps, handrails, and height-adjustable desks—provided the necessary features for an equitable and inclusive workplace environment. Initially, when working from the office, she benefited from the company’s transportation service, which offers home pickup and drop-off for employees. Over time, commuting became a challenge for her. That’s when Amazon's robust DEI accommodations and her manager's proactive support made a difference, facilitating a remote work that better suited her requirements. This thoughtful flexibility ensured she could continue contributing effectively while prioritizing her health.

In her role as a Business Intelligence Engineer, Deepthi works at the heart of a dynamic, expanding business analyzing data patterns to drive business decisions. Each day brings new complexities and opportunities to deepen her understanding of Amazon’s operations and data. She finds the work environment not only intellectually stimulating but also deeply supportive. “What truly drew me to Amazon was its inclusive culture, combined with the sheer breadth of opportunities across so many different domains,” she explains. “I saw Amazon’s scale of data and cutting-edge technologies as an excellent place to grow in the field of data analytics, offering chances to tackle incredibly complex business challenges,” she notes, underscoring how collaboration and flexibility enable her to perform at her best.

Her experience has given her unique insights into problem-solving that benefit her engineering work. "Different lived experiences contribute to diverse approaches to problem-solving," she reflects. "Amazon recognizes and values these qualities, creating an environment where you feel genuinely appreciated and included." For Deepthi, Amazon's approach to inclusion isn't just about accommodations, it's about recognizing the value that diverse perspectives bring to engineering and innovation. "The company's commitment to accommodating individual needs makes it an ideal place for both personal and professional growth."

Her story exemplifies how talent can flourish where workplaces ensure equal access and inclusion. From a small town in Andhra Pradesh to Amazon’s global ecosystem, Deepthi’s story highlights how career at Amazon can be uniquely shaped by personal passion and a supportive culture—where employees are not just given tasks, but are empowered to innovate, grow, and lead.