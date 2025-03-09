‘Every time you are uncomfortable you learn & it has always paid back’, says Sonali Bendre

Bollywood actress and author Sonali Bendre shared insights at the ‘Amazon ElevateHER 2025’ event in Bengaluru, celebrating International Women’s Day. She emphasized that discomfort fosters learning and growth, saying, “Every time you are uncomfortable, you learn, and it has always paid back.” Reflecting on personal growth, she credited therapy for teaching her self-love. “As women, we tend to put others first, often subconsciously.

Overcoming that mindset took effort,” she noted, encouraging women to seek help when needed. Sonali spoke about life-altering moments, particularly motherhood and her cancer diagnosis. Initially, she underestimated the severity of her illness, thinking she’d return to work soon. However, upon realizing it was in an advanced stage, her husband insisted on immediate treatment abroad. “Three days after diagnosis, we left. It was overwhelming, but necessary,” she recalled. Discussing her decision to go public about her cancer journey, Sonali admitted, “I didn’t want gossip; my 12-year-old son would see it.

Social media gave me control over my narrative.” The overwhelming response, with messages from people across the world, revealed the lack of open conversations about cancer. “I felt foolish not knowing how common it was. There was an unsaid taboo around it.” She highlighted the importance of early detection, sharing how people later told her they sought screenings after hearing her story. “When I meet women who caught it early, I feel it’s an achievement. This conversation has saved lives, and nothing else I’ve done compares to this.” Six years later, Sonali finds it encouraging that cancer awareness has grown. “Now, talking about it feels normal. One day at a time—that’s my mantra,” she concluded. Amazon India’s Deepti Varma added that the ‘ElevateHER 2025’ initiative empowers women by providing mentorship and career growth opportunities.