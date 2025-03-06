Focus on what you have and not what you don’t have

Despite my contributions to several ventures, credit often went to my husband. Women need to project themselves better and claim their achievements”- Anita Bhogle

Anita Bhogle, author of ‘Equal Yet Different’, a book focused on women in leadership and management, recently shared insights from her work at a conversation with Priya Gazdar at T-Hub, Hyderabad. The event, organised by FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter, provided a platform for Bhogle to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by women in the workplace.

Bhogle revealed that the title of her book was inspired by Australian cricketer Steve Waugh, who exemplified both equality and difference in his leadership and playing style. A multifaceted personality, she is an alumna of IIT Bombay and an MBA graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, where she met her husband, renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle. With extensive experience in advertising, marketing, and market research, Bhogle, along with Harsha, also co-founded ‘The Winning Way,’ a successful learning series derived from sports.

During the conversation, Bhogle emphasised the importance of treating women as both equal and different in professional spaces. “Women are great human beings with substance. They are deeply aware of their surroundings and often take feedback more personally than men,” she noted. She stressed the need for women to develop resilience and learn to say ‘no’ tactfully. “Positivity and a thick skin are essential. Many women quit jobs due to insensitive comments, but proving oneself through work and performance is the best response.”

Reflecting on her own experiences, she shared how she balanced work and family while living in Mumbai, with a husband who travelled frequently and in-laws in Hyderabad. Establishing a home office in 1990, she advocated for convenience-based jobs to help women fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

According to Bhogle, success is built on three key elements: ability, attitude, and passion—with passion being the most crucial. “By marrying ability with attitude, one can achieve wonders,” she asserted.

Addressing leadership dynamics, Bhogle highlighted the traditionally male-dominated imagery of leadership roles. “Despite my contributions to several ventures, credit often went to my husband. Women need to project themselves better and claim their achievements,” she remarked. She emphasised that leadership today is evolving, requiring adaptability, inclusivity, and the ability to learn from others.

One striking observation from her research was that many women did not have female role models or aspire to leadership roles, often perceiving the journey as requiring too many personal sacrifices. “Society still views men as family breadwinners and women as secondary earners. This mindset must change,” she stressed.

Priya Gazdar, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad, echoed these sentiments in her opening remarks. “For decades, gender equality has been about sameness—equal rights, equal pay, equal opportunities. While these remain non-negotiable, true equality lies in valuing uniqueness.” She emphasised that women bring distinct strengths to leadership, innovation, and society, balancing strength with empathy, resilience with adaptability, and ambition with collaboration.

The conversation served as a timely and thought-provoking discussion on a theme deeply relevant to modern workplaces—’Equal Yet Different’. As Bhogle aptly put it, “Focus on what you have and not what you don’t. Focus on what you can do.”