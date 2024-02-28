From Childhood Dreams to Times Square: Gayathri Pusuluri Lights Up the Big Apple

Standing tall amidst the dazzling lights of Times Square, Gayathri Pusuluri isn’t just another face in the crowd. As the first Telugu-origin Indian actress to grace these iconic billboards for a Hollywood commercial, she embodies a story of resilience, passion, and the unwavering pursuit of dreams.



“It’s truly unbelievable!” she exclaims, her voice brimming with a mix of excitement and disbelief. “Reaching this milestone is a culmination of years of dedication, countless auditions, and unwavering belief. It’s particularly special as the first Telugu-origin actress on these billboards, and as the second Indian actress, I carry the weight of this honor with immense pride.”

Her journey, however, began long before the captivating glow of Times Square. “My love for the arts blossomed in childhood,” Gayathri reminisces. “From hosting pretend TV shows for my family to starting Bharatanatyam classes at 10, the pull towards creative expression was undeniable.”

But pursuing acting wasn’t without its challenges. “Openly pursuing acting in my community presented societal hurdles,” she acknowledges. Undeterred, she pursued her passion, finding solace in creating YouTube videos during her engineering days. This eventually led to the life-altering decision to pursue acting full-time.

“This transition must have been difficult, especially without familial support,” the interviewer observes.“It was undoubtedly challenging,” Gayathri admits. “But I found strength in college, joining drama and dance clubs and attending theatre classes. The pandemic became a catalyst for taking more acting classes, and ultimately, I gained the crucial support of my family, for which I’m incredibly grateful.”

Hollywood, with its “cutthroat competition,” presented a new set of challenges. From creating countless self-tapes to facing the reality of scenes being cut, Gayathri navigated the industry’s realities with grace and perseverance.

“Every project presents a unique opportunity to learn and grow,” she emphasizes. “Whether it’s a student film or a fantastical role like the mermaid in a music video, I strive to bring authenticity and depth to each character.”

As her story concludes, Gayathri offers a message of hope for aspiring artists: “Never give up on your dreams. Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and understand that securing an audition is a victory in itself. Most importantly, find joy in the art, and remember, persistence truly pays off.”

Gayathri Pusuluri’s story is more than just a journey to Times Square. It’s a testament to the power of believing in oneself, defying societal expectations, and chasing dreams with unwavering determination. Her future shines as brightly as the lights of Times Square, captivating audiences and leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.