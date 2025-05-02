From cotton clothes to oversized tees: Diksha Dhami talks about summer fashion

Actress Diksha Dhami, who plays the lead role of Chaina in “Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain”, has talked about her what she loves wearing during the summer time and it includes lots of cotton clothes, oversized T-shirt and baggy jeans.

“I love wearing clothes that truly feel like me — stylish, and fun. I’ve even organised my wardrobe according to the seasons. Since it’s summer right now, I prefer cotton clothes, oversised tees, and baggy jeans,” Diksha said.

She added: “They’re easy to wear, breathable, and just perfect for the heat. But when it’s time to dress up, I go all out in traditional wear. There’s something really special and magical about wearing Indian outfits, especially during festivals and special occasions.”

Speaking about fashion and style, she said: “I’ve come a long way. From wearing simple kurtis in college to slowly creating my own unique style, it’s been quite a journey. Initially, I wasn’t too into fashion, but ever since I entered the acting world, I’ve started experimenting with different looks — and I truly love it.”

“For me, fashion has become a way to express confidence. I even have my own style mantra: wear what makes you feel good and comfortable, and don’t be afraid to mix things up. Don’t just follow trends — create your own.”

Diksha also shared her love for her character’s outfit: “I adore the Rajasthani look I have in my current show. The vibrant colours, the maang tikka, and those pretty juttis make me feel so royal. I’d love to take a few of those pieces home with me!”

“Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain” will air on Shemaroo Umang. The show follows Chaina, a skilled puppeteer from Jaipur, who is shaped by tragedy after her mother’s disappearance and her father’s imprisonment.