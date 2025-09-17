From darkness to light yoga as a tool for emotional renewal

Life’s challenges often cloud our emotions, leaving us overwhelmed and restless. Yoga offers a gentle path to move from this darkness toward inner light. Through breath, mindful movement, and awareness, it becomes a practice of emotional renewal and peace

The power of breath

The initial way to achieve emotional balance is the breath. A few deep breaths can help to settle the nervous system whenever the mind is agitated or depressed. Anulom Vilom Pranayama (alternate nostril breathing) is a simple practice. Find a comfortable position, close your eyes, and inhale on one nostril whilst keeping the other nostril shut. Then cross sides, and then inhale.

Getting rid of stress by moving around

Unspoken emotions can be in the form of stiffness or tension in the body. The process of yoga postures will release this accumulated energy and substitute it with relaxation.

Child’s Pose (Balasana): Sit on your knees, rest your hips gently on your heels, stretch your arms forward, and bring your forehead down to the mat. Such a posture brings the feeling of submission and protection, making the mind calm.

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjariasana): Fellows, all of you, round your back upwards on an exhale, and then lower your belly on an inhale. This motion flow relieves the spine and rejuvenates energy.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana): Sit in a straight position with the legs extended and bend forward holding the feet or the shins. This pose assists the brain to look inwards, and it leads to silent contemplation.

The power of enlivening stillness

The pause after movement brings a soothing silence, letting emotions rest as smoothly as water in a serene pond. A nice practice of this is called Shavasana (Corpse Pose). You should lie on your back, relax the arms and shut your eyes. Concentrate on every part of your body to relax. This profound sleep renews the body and the mind and the heart as well.

The role of awareness

We are emotionally revived by learning to see feelings rather than to become engrossed in them. When you are doing postures or breathing, just observe what emerges in you. It is restlessness, it may be calm, it may even be tears, but with no judgment let it run. This self-consciousness is the light which purifies inner shadows.

Building inner strength

Frequent training creates inner strength. The mind just like a plant thrives with patience and consistency similarly to how the plant is known to grow slowly when exposed to sunlight and care. Although ten minutes a day may seem a minor difference, it can go a long way in the area of emotional well-being.

Moving toward the light

Yoga demonstrates how each breath, each stance and each thought of awareness is a step toward renovation. Darkness comes, and does not last long. Through constant practice there is an increase of the radiance of light and peace within. Make your yoga mat a place when you forget about worries, when breath sets you back to calmness and when every movement is a step to hope. In each practice you get a little lighter and bring inner light to the world around you.

(The writer is an Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa)