Giorgia Andriani on gender equality

Actress Giorgia Andriani, known for her candid views, recently opened up about her perspective on gender equality and the changes required to empower women in the entertainment industry. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the actress emphasized that true equality doesn’t mean eliminating the differences between men and women but rather ensuring that both genders are treated fairly, especially when it comes to opportunities and recognition.

Speaking about her understanding of gender equality, Giorgia expressed, “True equality to me doesn’t mean we erase or eliminate the distinguishing qualities. It means being treated as equals when it comes to opportunities and ensuring that the approach and capabilities of both genders are acknowledged without bias. The day society stops talking about gender equality and it becomes a natural state of being is when true equality will be achieved.”

Giorgia further elaborated on how societal conditioning has often marginalized women and reiterated the importance of giving women their rightful space. She believes that constant discussions around gender equality prove that society is still struggling to normalize the concept. “The fact that we still have to hammer this concept into people’s minds highlights the existing disparity. We will only achieve true equality when fairness and inclusivity become a natural practice instead of a forced effort,” she added.

The actress was also asked about her privilege of coming from an upper strata of society, where gender discrimination is not as prominent. Addressing this, Giorgia acknowledged the responsibility that comes with privilege. She stated that having a platform and voice naturally obligates her to stand up for those who cannot. “I do realize that coming from a privileged background gives me the power and reach to make a difference. It is my obligation, not just an opportunity, to use my platform to raise awareness about the discrimination women face in various sections of society. I feel honored to be able to amplify their voices and create visibility for the ones who go unheard,” she explained.

However, Giorgia emphasized that raising awareness is not enough. She expressed her desire to support initiatives that directly impact women who are still struggling with gender bias in their everyday lives. “I don’t want my efforts to end at just speaking up. I want to be part of initiatives that actively create opportunities for women who are being treated unequally. It is about ensuring that we don’t just talk but also take action that drives change,” she added.

The conversation further shifted to the entertainment industry, where gender disparity has been a long-debated subject. Giorgia reflected on the major changes that need to take place in the industry to empower women, emphasizing equal pay and leadership opportunities. She candidly stated that empowerment begins when women are placed in powerful decision-making roles and are paid equally to their male counterparts.

“Gender equality at the workplace will only become a reality when two core issues are addressed — leadership opportunities and the pay gap. Women need to be placed in decision-making positions without bias. When they have a seat at the table, they bring in fresh perspectives that are not influenced by the opposite gender. Additionally, equal pay is not just a monetary acknowledgment but also a powerful motivator. It is a message that women’s contributions are equally valuable. If we keep judging women based on merit alone, without drawing comparisons with men, that is when true empowerment will emerge,” Giorgia asserted.

The actress believes that the entertainment industry has a significant role to play in shaping societal views, as it has the power to influence millions. Therefore, creating fair work environments and inclusive storytelling that portray women as powerful and capable will slowly dismantle the age-old bias. Giorgia concluded by emphasizing that equality cannot be achieved overnight, but constant efforts toward creating fair opportunities and eliminating the pay gap will eventually pave the way for a balanced and empowered industry.

With her strong stand on gender equality, Giorgia Andriani has set an example of using her privilege to amplify the voice of the unheard. Her commitment to supporting initiatives and advocating for equal opportunities in the entertainment industry reflects a much-needed push toward normalizing gender equality — both on and off the screen.