Glamorous festive look tips for navratri nights

Navratri is the perfect time to celebrate with style, tradition, and vibrant energy. Beyond devotion and dance, it’s an opportunity to glow with radiant skin, healthy hair, and flawless makeup. With the right beauty tips and festive grooming, you can look confident, stunning, and ready for every celebration

With an aromatic scent in the air, it’s clear that the festive season has arrived. Navratri brings with it enthusiasm, rituals, customs, and devotion as people celebrate Goddess Durga with faith, fun, songs, and dance. Amidst all the festivities, taking care of your skin and hair becomes essential to elevate your look and boost your confidence.

Women of all age groups are drawn to the festival, dancing and enjoying the latest Navratri songs. However, long hours of celebration, heavy makeup, sweat, and exposure to pollution can dull the skin. During this time, indulging in skincare rituals is crucial to achieve flawless, radiant skin and look stunning throughout the festival.

Navratri evenings are ideal for traditional dressing, accessorising, and showing off your best look. It is also an excellent opportunity to meet new people and showcase your beauty sense along with your dancing skills. To ensure you shine during these celebrations, it’s important to prepare your skin and hair beforehand.

Skincare & base makeup:

Your skin reflects your overall health, so starting with aclean base is key. Cleanse your skin thoroughly and apply a liquid moisturiser. For oily skin, an astringent lotion applied with cotton wool helps. Cover blemishes with a concealer before applying foundation, or use a lighter shade foundation on dark spots followed by a normal foundation for the rest of the face. Always dot and blend the foundation evenly with a damp sponge or fingertips, including the neck area.

Loose or compact powder should be applied lightly to set the foundation. For Indian skin tones, beige or biscuit shades suit best, while fairer complexions can use beige with a rosy tint. Darker skin tones look better with brownish beige. For a festive glow, gold foundation dotted and blended with a moist sponge adds a radiant sheen.

Blusher & highlighter:

Apply a hint of powder blusher on the cheeks, blending outwards and slightly upwards. Light-colored highlighter on the cheekbones enhances the glow. Choose blush shades according to your lipstick tone and skin complexion: pinks and reds for fair skin, rose and coral for wheatish skin, and plum, wine, or bronze for darker complexions.

Eyes:

For the eyes, use lighter brown on the upper lid and dark brown in the crease for depth. Outline with dark eyeliner, extending slightly beyond the outer corners for a dramatic effect. Colored liners in pastel shades like blue, yellow, or orange are trending. Gold, silver, or bronze shadows can be layered over eyeliner for a festive shimmer. Mascara should be applied carefully, with multiple coats for thicker lashes, curling from root to tip for a perfect curl.

Lips & finishing touches:

Use a lip liner matching your lipstick colour. Popular shades include coral, wine, plum, red, apricot, and tangerine. Lip gloss applied in the center of the lips enhances shine. Remember to clean makeup thoroughly after the celebration to prevent skin issues like acne or rashes.

A decorative bindi completes the festive look. Choose one that complements your dress and adds sparkle to your overall appearance.

With these tips, your skin, hair, and makeup will be ready to celebrate Navratri in style, making you look glamorous, confident, and radiant throughout the festivities.