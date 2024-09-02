‘Guddan’ fame actress Shweta Mahadik sculpts adorable Ganpati statue at home

Shweta Mahadik, the talented actress from ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ has showcased her creative side by sculpting an adorable Ganpati statue at home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

As the biggest festival in Mumbai approaches, Shweta’s handmade idol is a testament to her artistic talent and love for the festival.

Shweta shared a video of her DIY project on social media, captioning it ‘Ganpati bappa morya’, which reflects her enthusiasm and devotion to Lord Ganesha. The video showcases her sculpting skills, and the final result is a beautiful, intricately designed Ganpati statue.

The actress’s Ganpati statue has received praise from fans and fellow artists alike, with many taking to social media to appreciate her talent. Shweta’s creation is a reminder that with a little creativity and imagination, we can create something truly special.

As a well-known DIY artist, Shweta’s creative projects are always highly anticipated. Her Ganpati statue is a great inspiration for others to get creative and make their own eco-friendly idols. Shweta’s attention to detail and love for the festival are evident in every aspect of the idol.

Shweta Mahadik has been involved in various projects, including TV shows and films. Some of her notable works include ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ in 2018, ‘Krishnadasi’ in 2016, and ‘Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush’ in 2015.

She has also been involved in modelling and has taken on smaller acting roles in the past.