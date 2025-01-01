Here’s how Priyanka Chopra deals with people who ‘give off bad vibes’

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared how she deals with people who “give off bad vibes.”

On Tuesday, the Desi Girl took to her Instagram stories and reshared a post from empire well babe about handling individuals with negative energy. In the video, a girl is seen using a spray, with the text on the clip reading, “Me to the people who give off bad energy/vibes.”

Priyanka also reposted a humorous video showing a monkey sitting in the water, with the text, “Me waiting around for me to be late so I can start rushing.”

The ‘Baywatch’ actress also gave a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with family and close friends. She captioned the post, “It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday.”

The first photo featured Priyanka, Nick, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sitting outdoors, all dressed in coordinated red and white outfits.

Priyanka added a white heart emoji over Malti’s face. Another picture showed Malti climbing the stairs with a girl, while another captured her admiring the gifts at home. Priyanka also posted a selfie holding a glass that read “Cool Aunty Club.”

Additionally, there was a photo of Priyanka, Nick, and their guests gathered around pianist Geoff Aymar as he played.

Another image captured Nick lovingly tucking Malti in and kissing her while she slept. The couple also enjoyed watching Beyoncé’s performance together at home and later posed for a selfie.

On the work front, the ‘Dostana’ actress has several exciting projects lined up, including “Heads of State,” where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff.”

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.