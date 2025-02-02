Hina Khan’s fun ‘day out’ includes food and family

Hina Khan recently decided to enjoy a day out in the city, taking some time off for herself. The diva took to her Instagram account and dropped a few snippets of her fun day.

In the first few pictures from the post, we see the ‘’Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress relishing some yummy food. Up next, we can see Hina Khan posing with her beau Rocky Jaiswal, along with some other friends. “Looking at the pink side of life...Baby’s Day out”, the stunner captioned the post.

She looked absolutely gorgeous in a stylish co-ord set, paired with cream heels, funky sunglasses, and hoop earrings.

In the meantime, actress Rozlyn Khan recently accused Hina Khan of bribing her doctor, Dr Mandar Nadkarni for keeping the details of her cancer treatment under wraps.

Rozlyn Khan revealed, “It’s surprising to see Dr. Mandar Nadkarni not coming out open and clear on the subject at all. As a doctor, he has the moral and social responsibility to come clean so that so many cancer patients all over the globe don’t get misguided. I don’t know what’s keeping him silent. There might be a possibility that Hina Khan has actually bribed him to stay silent on the matter. It’s painful to the core, especially as a cancer survivor myself.” Earlier, Rozlyn Khan challenged Hina Khan to come out in the open about her treatment after finding discrepancies in her cancer case. However, she has yet to answer any of these queries.

Rozlyn Khan is also a stage 4 cancer survivor. Both Hina Khan and Rozlyn Khan share a common doctor for their treatment.

Rozlyn Khan further asserted that Hina Khan has a lot of money, and has been spending a large amount of it on paid media, making sure that her cancer journey is made public. She further bashed her fellow actress for making the wrong use of her fame and money during this tough phase of her life.