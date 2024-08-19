India’s ascent to global leadership: A vision for 2047 and beyond

India’s journey from a colonized land to a global powerhouse stands as a testament to its relentless struggle for independence and the vision of its leaders. The quest for freedom was not only about liberation from colonial rule but also about crafting a nation capable of asserting itself on the world stage. Prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Sardar Patel epitomized this vision, advocating for a unified and just nation.

Dr Monica B Sood, Chairperson of the National Unity and Security Council, emphasized this transformative journey, highlighting the role of visionary leadership in shaping the future of global leadership. Her remarks focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious vision for India’s centenary of independence in 2047.

Modi’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding India through significant transformations. His vision for 2047 includes fostering economic prowess, embracing technological advancements, and nurturing a rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The “New India” he envisions is characterized by self-reliance, innovation, and global influence. As the nation approaches this milestone, it reflects on its achievements with pride while looking forward to future challenges with optimism.

Economic transformation has been a cornerstone of Modi’s leadership. India’s economic landscape has shifted dramatically from facing numerous challenges to achieving financial stability. Key reforms such as the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have fortified India’s fiscal framework. These measures have enhanced revenue collection, stabilized the banking sector, and reinforced economic resilience. Additionally, India’s rising foreign exchange reserves and increased foreign direct investment underscore its growing economic stability. Initiatives like the Digital India campaign and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana have ensured that the benefits of economic growth are broadly distributed across the population.

The technological revolution under Modi’s tenure positions India as a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Significant strides in artificial intelligence, space exploration, and digital infrastructure have propelled India to the forefront of global technology. Notable achievements include the National Quantum Mission and the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) successful low-cost space missions. Educational reforms, such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aim to transform India into a knowledge superpower by fostering creativity and critical thinking.

Entrepreneurship has flourished with initiatives like Start-up India, which promotes innovation and self-reliance. Infrastructure development, renewable energy projects, and efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in defense reflect Modi’s commitment to a sustainable and progressive India. As India advances toward 2047, the power of a unified vision and collective effort continues to shape its future and inspire the global community.