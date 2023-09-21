Influential women unite in support of Women’s Reservation Bill

Numerous influential women political leaders have passionately voiced their support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, a critical piece of legislation that has long been a subject of debate and contention in our nation’s political landscape. Their unwavering advocacy reflects a shared commitment to achieving gender parity and empowering women in the realm of politics, addressing a significant gap that has persisted for years.



Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, who sat on a six-hour hunger strike in New Delhi in March this year for early passage of the Bill, hailed the decision but said she is cautious as to what would be the format of the Bill. She said, “I am elated, I am very happy, and I am on cloud nine dancing away but also worried a little bit.”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti called the decision a “great step.” Taking to X (formerly twitter), she said: “Having navigated the rough terrain of a predominantly male political landscape myself, I am happy to see that finally the Women Reservation bill will become a reality. Despite constituting half of the population, we are grossly underrepresented. It’s a great step.”

Former AICC President, Sonia Gandhi, “From smoke-filled kitchens to flood-lit stadiums, the Indian woman’s journey has been a long one. But she has finally reached her destination, It is difficult to gauge the extent of patience of women; they never think of taking rest. Congress demands that women’s quota bill be implemented immediately with sub-quota for SCs, STs, OBCs. Any delay in implementing women’s reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women. Immediate implementation of women’s reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible

‘We have made women count’, said Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. “It is time for you to step up in the opposition, and not mere reduce your words to paper, to speech, but speak with action and support Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,” she added.

Today is a very auspicious day as we got the chance to visit the new Parliament building... We would like to thank the government of India for this... We are very happy that the Women’s Reservation Bill is being passed. The more the participation of women; the more will our country move forward... Whatever our issues and policies are related to women, they will be discussed, and women will feel that there is someone with them...Prime Minister Modi has always tried to encourage women in every field, be it sports or politics... Many women will get inspired by this...”- Rani Rampal Indian hockey player.

Noted athlete Anju Bobby George says, “I am really happy that I got a chance to visit the new parliament...It is an important day when the Women’s Reservation Bill is being passed... I don’t know how to express my gratitude towards the Ministry and our Prime Minister... I think a new revolution is going to happen in India...”