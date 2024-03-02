International Women’s Day 2024: History, Significance, and Theme

"A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink." —Gina Carey

In commemorating International Women's Day 2024, let's reflect on the profound impact of women across the ages. From Oprah Winfrey's empowering leadership to Janaki Ammal's scientific breakthroughs, their legacies resonate through time.



Let's also celebrate Mary Anderson's inventive windshield wiper and Hedy Lamarr's pioneering strides in technology, shaping the foundations of today's Wi-Fi and GPS. It's time to take a pause and honor ‘the pioneers of the field’ - and the countless unsung women trailblazers who have enriched the fabric of humanity throughout history.



But the narrative doesn't stop there.



Reflect on wonders like the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus and the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, credited to visionary women architects. These monuments stand as testaments to the creativity, ingenuity, and enduring legacy of women throughout the ages!



That brings to the very foundation of the International Women's Day (IWD), celebrated annually on March 8th, serves as a global acknowledgment of the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women across various spheres.



The theme chosen for International Women's Day 2024 is 'Inspire Inclusion.'



This theme encapsulates the idea of motivating and encouraging the inclusion of all individuals, regardless of gender, in various aspects of society.

It emphasizes the importance of celebrating diversity, amplifying women's voices, and creating environments where everyone feels valued and respected. 'Inspire Inclusion' signifies a commitment to building a more equitable and inclusive world where everyone can thrive and contribute their unique perspectives and talents.

In the words of Maya Angelou, "In diversity there is beauty and there is strength."

'Inspire Inclusion' serves as a guiding principle as we work toward a more equitable and inclusive society, where everyone can thrive and contribute their uniqueness.

The genesis of International Women's Day can be traced back to the burgeoning labor movements of the early 20th century. The inaugural National Women's Day occurred in the United States on February 28, 1909, in commemoration of the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York, where women demanded better working conditions. Subsequently, in 1917, Russian women initiated strikes advocating for ‘Bread and Peace,’ which catalyzed women's suffrage in Russia.

The United Nations recognized the significance of IWD and officially designated March 8th as International Women's Day in 1975 during International Women's Year. Two years later, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution establishing March 8th as a UN holiday dedicated to women's rights and international peace.

Women’s Day Significance



International Women's Day holds profound significance as it raises awareness about the imperative of gender equality and mobilizes efforts towards its realization. It serves as a poignant reminder of both the progress achieved in advancing women's rights and the persistent challenges of gender-based discrimination, inequality, and violence that necessitate continued action.

Moreover, IWD celebrates the multifaceted contributions of women to society, spanning the realms of politics, science, arts, culture, and the workplace. It fosters a platform for recognizing and honoring women's achievements while advocating for their empowerment and amplifying awareness of women's issues globally.

Facts from around the World

Here are the top 10 intriguing facts that shaped this historic day.

In certain countries like Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Serbia, and Albania, Women’s Day is celebrated alongside Mother’s Day, emphasizing the importance of both women and motherhood.

Recognizing the contributions of women, March was declared as Women’s History Month in the United States by President Obama in 2011.

The education of women has been linked to economic growth, with studies showing a direct correlation between increased female education and economic prosperity in over 34 countries.

Some of the highest recorded IQs belong to women, including Marilyn Vos Savant, whose IQ was an astounding 228.

Heels, initially a symbol of masculinity, were introduced into women’s fashion in the 1600s, becoming a staple accessory.

Surprisingly, there are more stay-at-home men than women in the United States, reflecting shifting societal norms.

Ada Lovelace, often regarded as the first computer programmer, recognized the potential of computing machines in the 19th century.

Each year, the UN announces a specific theme for Women’s Day, with 2020 focusing on ‘Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.’

Women have played significant roles in the military, constituting 14% of the US military and making invaluable contributions throughout history.

Russia notably has a surplus of approximately 9 million more women than men.

The Reality



Yet, amidst these achievements, a grim reality persists, girls confront a disproportionate risk of mortality from early marriage and childbirth compared to wars or natural disasters. Maternal mortality remains a pervasive threat to adolescent girls worldwide, claiming lives every 90 seconds due to pregnancy and childbirth complications.

This dire situation particularly affects underage and under-educated mothers, underscoring the urgent need for global action and support.



Happy Women’s Day



As International Women's Day draws to a close, let us carry forward the spirit of celebration, reflection, and action. Today, we have honored the achievements and resilience of women throughout history, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to society. Yet, our work is far from over.

We all have to commit ourselves to championing gender equality, breaking down barriers, and empowering women and girls everywhere. Together, let us strive for a world where every woman is valued, respected, and afforded equal opportunities to thrive.

