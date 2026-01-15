Jennifer Lawrence: I identify as a stay-at-home mom

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who has a son, Cy, and a second baby born last year with husband Cooke Maroney, said she is only busy during the hectic press tours for her movies, and for the rest of her time, she enjoys a quiet life.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast, Lawrence said: “That’s me. I identify as a stay-at-home mom. But I am obviously working.

“I’m not used to being busy like this. I normally have a busy like three months while I’m filming, but even in that sense, it’s calm because there is nothing else to do. I just go to work, I do that, I come home, I sleep, and then I do it again. And then, like, two weeks while you promote – it is hectic.” However, the actress said that she won’t do interviews after 9 PM because she is ready for bed, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She said: “Oh. I’m in bed. Kindle is lit until like 9:15. And then I don’t even have, like, Kindle light on normally by 9:15.” And over the Christmas period, Jennifer turned down an invitation to a party because it started at late and she had no desire to be hungover around her children.

She said: “You can’t be hungover with a nine-month-old. Even a three-year-old is just not an option.” The 35-year-old actress revealed she and Cooke have found the secret to keeping their marriage “alive”. Lawrence told how she and Cooke are total “opposites”, but she has learned to adapt since having children.

She said: “I married somebody who is the opposite of me. He is so organised. He’s an anchor.

“Everything is ordered. I have to keep the closet doors closed, and I have the little jobs that I work really hard to do… I get it now, I get it. [The kids are] on a very strict schedule. You know, it’s like breakfast: 7:30.

“He’s good at keeping it. But we’ve learned to keep our marriage alive, I have a 15-minute wiggle room.” Jennifer cited having attention deficit disorder (ADD) as to why she struggles with tight timing.

She said: “I think I should go to, like, occupational therapy for that.”