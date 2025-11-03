Jessica Simpson shares how alcohol silenced her intuition

Hollywood star and singer Jessica Simpson has opened up about her remarkable eight-year journey of sobriety, reflecting on how giving up alcohol helped her regain clarity, faith, and creative strength.

The 45-year-old actress and fashion mogul took to Instagram to mark the milestone, sharing that sobriety has allowed her to live with purpose and reconnect with her intuition. “Eight years ago today, I made the choice to confront, confess, and let go of the self-sabotaging parts of my life. Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams, and chased my circulating fears of complacency,” she wrote.

Expressing gratitude for her renewed sense of direction, Jessica added, “Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith. Both fear and faith are things we feel but may not see. I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found strength, but in surrender.”

According to sources, the singer previously revealed that sobriety helped her rediscover her authentic voice and reignite her connection with music. Speaking to People magazine, Jessica explained that alcohol once made her “feel sorry” for herself, tricking her into believing it gave her courage. “I’m much more honest and believe myself so much more without alcohol,” she admitted. The singer, who was married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006 and later to Eric Johnson—whom she separated from earlier this year—acknowledged that drinking once suppressed her emotions instead of helping her face them. Now, with eight years of sobriety behind her, Simpson stands as a testament to resilience and self-awareness, embracing a life guided by faith, honesty, and emotional healing.