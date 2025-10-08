Julia Roberts concerned over young people’s use of mobile phones

Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts says she worries about young people using their mobile phones too much as she feels the brain is “incapable” of processing so much information.

The “Pretty Woman” actress is a mother to 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 18-year-old Henry with husband Daniel Moder told Sunday Times Culture magazine: “Our brains are incapable of that influx, our eyeballs, brains, all that is too much, especially for little, sweet, soft mushy brains, that need to be filled instead with mud and fields.”

Amid concerns over rising misogyny and the manosphere online, the 57-year-old is thankful her sons haven’t got involved, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I mean, I’m raising two young men with my husband and couldn’t be more proud. They’re curious and sure-footed and this sporting game of cruelty comes from insecurity, from feeling that you live on a very slippery slope.”

She said that the belief that the gap between generations is growing wider than ever isn’t true. She laughed: “I mean, every generation thinks that — remember Elvis? “It is unfortunate when people go, ‘Well, in my day …’ All that bulls***. I love being with young people.”

Roberts believes teenagers are the “raddest creatures on the planet”.

She said: “So, I was at a school parent meeting. And all the parents were sharing their troubles. Their kid listens to music they are uncomfortable with. They are on the phone too much. All these things and some parents struggle more than others. Some kids push back harder.

“But then this incredible mum, so cool and beautiful, stands up and goes, ‘I love teenagers! They are the raddest creatures on the planet!’ And she’s right and that reminds you how much we miss in life when we think we know more — or better. About everything.”

Meanwhile, the actress said that having her children changed her outlook on work. She said of her role as Alma in new movie After the Hunt: “I love being at home. Basically, when I became a parent, I learnt that I could not take a job unless I was fully committed to it. If I still felt like I had one foot in the house I could not do it, but the thing that intrigued me here was that I just couldn’t decide if I liked Alma or hated her. Or even understood her. “And that is a reason to leave the comfort of my own home for work, right? To go someplace uncomfortable …”