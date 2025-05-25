Julia Russell: Championing education and global unity

Julia Russell, a 17-year-old from Cambodia, recently stepped onto the global stage of Miss World 2025 with a clear mission and inspiring vision. Fresh out of high school, Julia sees this platform not just as a competition, but as a powerful opportunity to bring the world together.

“What inspired me is the fact that using this platform, we’re all coming together from all over the world,” Julia shared. “This platform has every single country, and when we all come together and learn about each other’s cultures, that brings us together in a way where we can have peace and harmony.” For Julia, the greatest strength of Miss World is its unifying potential. “Being able to be on a platform where all of us can come together as one — that’s what truly inspired me.”

Though she’s just about to turn 18, Julia already has a strong plan for her future beyond the pageant. “I advocate for quality education,” she explained, highlighting her project, ‘Reading with Julia’. Through this initiative, she partners with local organisations in Cambodia, such as Love Without Boundaries and Kampong Chenang Orphanage, to bring educational resources to children in need.

Julia emphasised that education is more than textbooks: “We’re trying to teach children autonomy, how to think for themselves, make their own decisions, and have the tools they need to be what they want to be.” She has seen firsthand the dreams of these children — many aspiring to become doctors, lawyers, or engineers — and firmly believes they just need the right support. “They all have the potential to do so. They just need the resources.”

When asked about what kinds of resources her project provides, Julia detailed a wide range of support. “We’ve given out books, basic necessities like soaps and toothbrushes, and we’ve done book exchanges so the children can read as much as they can.” Additionally, she has personally taught children English, helping them develop vital communication skills. “Education is not just a privilege — education is a right that everyone deserves.”

For Julia, education is the foundation of everything. “Education is extremely important. It teaches us to think for ourselves and gives us the core skills needed in life.” She reflected on how different her own life might have been without the education she received, underscoring how school equips young people not only academically but socially and emotionally. “You learn to communicate, learn life skills, social skills — everything you need to know.”

Empowering women is another cause close to Julia’s heart, which she believes is deeply linked to education. “An educated girl becomes a leader, and an educated society becomes progressive,” she said. “An educated world can solve problems together.” Education, she insists, is key to unlocking the potential of women and building a better future for all. To girls dreaming of stepping into the world of beauty contests like Miss World, Julia offers encouraging words: “If that’s what you dream to do, then you can go for it. There’s nothing you can’t do. The only limit is your imagination.” She also shared a quote that inspires her: “If you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.”

With her passion for education and unity, Julia Russell is not just a contestant — she is a hopeful leader striving to make a lasting impact on the world.