Kajol embraces divine feminine power in ‘Maa’

Bollywood star Kajol is drawing attention for her spiritually intense and emotionally charged portrayal of divine feminine energy in her latest film Maa, a mythological horror that hit theatres on June 27. Speaking about her experience, the 50-year-old actress shared how filming the powerful “Kali Shakti” song sequence left her in awe of the fierce goddess energy she was channeling.

“It was such a visceral experience — hypnotic, really,” Kajol recalled. “Everyone on set could feel it. You go into a daze listening to that song. It has this incredible power.”

One of the most transformative moments for Kajol came during the unveiling of the Goddess Kali statue. Covered during the initial days of shooting, the statue was revealed during a key scene. Kajol remembers feeling awestruck when she first laid eyes on it. “I literally gasped. She was so powerful, so beautiful. That shot, when I remove the cloth from Kali Maa, is one of the most impactful visuals of the film,” she said.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Kajol shared how working in front of the idol each day gave her a deep sense of connection. “I felt blessed — like I was performing in front of the goddess herself. It was truly unique,” she added.

Maa explores a mother-daughter duo caught in a demonic curse in the husband’s ancestral town. Also starring Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma, the film serves as a spiritual spinoff to 2024’s Shaitaan.

Through her role, Kajol embodies strength, divinity, and the essence of womanhood, reminding audiences of the power and grace rooted in the feminine spirit.