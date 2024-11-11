Kajol turns poetic in her new Insta post

Bollywood actress Kajol has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the streaming thriller Do Patti, and she’s now sharing a glimpse of her personal reflections on social media. Recently, the actress posted a series of pictures where she is seen sporting a chic long skirt paired with a shirt, looking effortlessly elegant. Alongside the images, she shared an inspiring note: “And just like the moon, You shall go through phases of light, of the dark, and of everything in between. And though You may not always appear with the same brightness, You are always, Always Whole #justreadthis.” Her post resonates with the theme of embracing life’s various phases with grace.

Kajol has also been making waves in the media for her appearance on the popular streaming comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. During her visit, she humorously shared her experience of training her husband, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, for his iconic role as ‘Bajirao Singham’. Kajol quipped that she was the one who trained him for Singham, despite her own role in Do Patti being her first as a cop. She shared the stage with co-stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, adding to the fun-filled atmosphere of the episode.

In Do Patti, Kajol stars alongside Kriti Sanon, who not only plays a leading role but also marks her debut as a producer. The film explores the complex theme of domestic abuse, weaving it into a thrilling narrative involving twins who are on opposite ends of the spectrum. Written by Kanika Dhillon, known for her work on Manmarziyaan, the film is drawing attention for its gripping storyline and stellar performances.