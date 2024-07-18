Keep these in mind while you travel during Monsoon

Monsoons are the most awaited season to explore destinations while enjoying the refreshing rains.The monsoons are a welcome relief from the blazing sun when the rain settles down all the pollution and dust around bringing out clean green surroundings.



Travelling during monsoon is one of the most adventurous and fun experiences you can have when dark clouds shower drops of bliss on earthlings. Monsoon season is one of the best times of year for travellers to explore a rainforest, a beachside town or a hilly city which offers ecstasy, beauty, and divine delight.

As a traveller, you must be careful while wandering around during monsoon due to extreme weather conditions. The wet season can make travel more complicated.

If you’re planning a trip during this rainy season, the constant temperature shifts can take a toll on your skin and leave it irritated and oily. The high humidity can affect skin health negatively.

Like any trip to a faraway destination, preparation is key. The following practical tips explain how to travel during the rainy season:

Use Waterproof Sunscreen

Despite the rain and cloud cover during monsoon season, UV rays can still harm our skin, even on overcast days.

Sun is barely visible in this season, so people tend to skip the sunscreen thinking their skin will not get damaged as the weather is cloudy and rainy. However, UV radiation can be higher during cloudy days because the clouds can reflect and scatter the UV rays, increasing their intensity.

The weather is humid and the thick formulation of sunscreens can make your skin oily, sticky, and sweat all day.

So, it would be a good idea to pick something that’s gel-based lightweight and does not end up clogging your pores. For the monsoon season, one must opt for water-resistant sunscreen. A single application will not protect your skin the entire day. Sunscreen must be reapplied every three hours for the best result and strictly to reapply after prolonged sun exposure, heavy sweating, swimming, or heavy exercising.

Keep it Minimal

Applying makeup can be challenging during humid weather during travelling as they might have a chance of melting in the rain.

In the monsoon season, less is always more. So, you may want to consider pausing the usage of heavy moisturisers and facial oils for skin preps.

Embrace a minimalistic approach to your makeup routine. Opt for a natural, dewy look with gel-based moisturisers and lightweight serums enriched with hyaluronic products that enhance your features rather than masking them. For your base, you can also substitute a foundation with a BB or CC cream to even out your complexion followed up with a hydrating concealer to cover up any blemishes

Antifungal Treatment

A jump in a puddle in the rain might satisfy your inner child but this could cause a host of fungal infections to you.High levels of humidity in the air allow bacteria and infections to multiply with ease which leads to problems like itching, swelling, and a foul smell. The air is saturated with moisture during the rainy season that makes it an ideal breeding season for bacteria, viruses and fungi.

In humans, fungal infections happen when an attacking fungus takes over a part of your body, and your immune system is not capable enough to ward it off.

Lotion based moisturizers are better than cream based ones in this season. Pure coconut oil provides instant relief. In its unheated form, coconut oil works as a potent antifungal agent. Applying it over the skin makes it a good, safe topical medicine.

Neem oil is considered a natural antifungal. Neem is easily available and works as one of the best treatments for fungal infections. Washing the infected area with neem water helps in treating fungal infections. To make neem water, boil neem leaves in water for a few minutes and let it cool. It can be used to massage the feet and can be applied to the toes. Lightly dab the neem oil onto the area using a cotton swab or cotton ball, and allow it to soak in for up to 30 minutes. Wash off the oil with warm water.

Dry and crush some neem leaves. Add this powder to sandalwood powder and make it a paste with rose water. Now apply this paste to the area where you have the infection. in feet and nails

Waterproof Shoes

Whether you’ve got caught in a downpour or you’ve been forced to walk through an unavoidable puddle, Waterproof boots are rightfully beloved for their ability to shield your feet from the discomfort of damp conditions.

So, waterproof shoes are essential for maintaining comfort and dryness during the rainy season travelling. Choosing the right pair of waterproof shoes can be a daunting task for travellers. It’s critical to try shoes before you buy them whenever possible to ensure the upper fits the way you like. Preferably buy sneakers, that are comfortable to walk in and are skid-free.Invest in a pair of popular brand waterproof, windproof and breathable socks that live up to their name.Not only will they keep your feet safe from dirty water and slippery paths, but they also make for a great statement piece for your outfits!

Hydration

Dehydration is a common complaint during travelling in hot and humid weather.The increased humidity during the monsoon can increase your sweat rate, which can cause dehydration. It can make you sweat incessantly, losing more water. Dehydration strips the cells of water and vital minerals and hence a person feels tired, lethargic and dizzy. It’s essential to drink water regularly, regardless of your thirst level, especially during the rainy season when you might not feel as thirsty due to cooler temperatures.

Water makes up 70% of our body mass and is one of the most vital nutrients. On average, an adult needs 2-3 litres of water daily to stay well-hydrated.

During monsoon, your drinking water may get contaminated and hence packaged mineral water is best during monsoon because it is loaded with essential minerals and nutrients. You must try tender coconut water, lime water, kokum squash, buttermilk, soups and fruits-vegetables with high water content like watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber etc. to keep the body hydrated

(The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)