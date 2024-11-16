Keep your skin glowing this season

As temperatures drop and winter sets in, your skin faces unique challenges from harsh weather conditions and indoor heating. The combination of cold winds, dry air, and environmental pollution can be particularly harsh on the skin during these months. To help your skin glow throughout the pollution-ridden season, it’s essential to follow a simple yet effective skincare routine. Here are some practical tips and product recommendations to keep your skin radiant and healthy this winter.

Cleanse Without Stripping Away Moisture

Cleansing is the foundation of any skincare routine, especially when your skin faces pollutants and makeup build-up. Choose a cleanser powered by technology such as the Bio Lipid System, which effectively removes impurities while preserving your skin’s natural moisture. This ensures that your face feels refreshed and balanced, not over-dried—a perfect way to prep it for the next steps.

Shield Your Skin During the Day

Exposure to smoke and pollution can accelerate skin ageing and dullness. Use a protective day cream with a lightweight, breathable barrier that guards against environmental stress. Keeping your skin hydrated throughout the day will help it retain its natural glow, even amid changing weather and pollution.

Brighten Your Glow with Targeted Serums

Hyperpigmentation and dullness are common issues due to the cold and environmental stress. For a brighter, more even complexion, consider using serums containing Bio Lumilock Technology. Such a patented formula, derived from citrus peel, reduces dark spots and improves skin tone without the irritation often associated with Kojic Acid.

Additionally, serums with technology like Oripeptide-3 can address fine lines and wrinkles, helping your skin look plump and youthful. Such anti-ageing technology, made from natural extracts of yeast, rice, and wheat, has been scientifically proven to boost collagen production faster than Vitamin C, giving you a rejuvenated appearance in time for celebrations.

Hydrate with Natural Ingredients

Products enriched with natural extracts such as watermelon or passion fruit oil provide extra nourishment and hydration. These ingredients help your skin stay soft and smooth during dry weather, while antioxidants like vitamin E protect it from environmental stress. Incorporating nature-based skincare into your routine will keep your skin feeling cared for and radiant.

Don’t Forget Your Body

While we often focus on facial care, it’s equally important to care for your body. Use a rich body lotion after every shower to keep your skin hydrated and prevent dryness, especially on areas prone to roughness like elbows and knees. Ingredients like beeswax and natural oils are perfect for locking in moisture and soothing your skin. A quick exfoliation session with a body scrub once a week will also help remove dead skin cells, allowing your moisturiser to absorb better.

Support Your Skin from Within

While topical skincare is important, supporting your skin’s health internally can enhance your glow. Consider incorporating antioxidant supplements containing natural ingredients like Astaxanthin (one of nature’s most powerful antioxidants) and Bilberry extract (rich in anthocyanins) along with Vitamins C and E. These nutrients help protect your cells against damaging free radicals and combat oxidative stress, which can contribute to skin aging and inflammation – especially relevant with increased exposure to pollution. When choosing supplements, look for products free from artificial preservatives, flavours, and colorants; remember that supplements should complement, not replace, a healthy balanced diet.

Stick to a Routine

Consistency is key to maintaining healthy skin. A simple three-step regimen of cleansing, moisturising, and applying sunscreen during the day, followed by a night cream before bed, can keep your skin in good shape. Even when time is tight, a few minutes of self-care can go a long way in maintaining your skin’s health.

(The writer is a Senior Vice President, Oriflame India and Indonesia)