Kendall Jenner opens up about selective friendships & managing anxiety

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has revealed that she is highly selective about who she allows into her life, a trait she says has always been part of her nature. Speaking on Emma Chamberlain’s “Anything Goes” podcast, Kendall shared insights into her personal life and the importance she places on energy and auras when forming relationships.

“I don’t really let a lot of people in—especially now. But I never really have since I was young. It’s kind of always been part of my nature,” Kendall explained. She emphasized that her selectivity stems from an instinctual feeling about people’s energies.

Kendall, who is known for her high-profile modeling career and as the sister of reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has been candid about her struggles with anxiety. She detailed her coping mechanisms, emphasizing the importance of understanding and managing triggers.

“For a long time, I thought it was, ‘Do the meditation!’... which, I believe in meditation, I believe that it is very helpful. ‘Do the meditation, do the actual, real things,’” she said. “Sometimes I think it’s as simple as... managing what can cause it, knowing what can cause it, and trying to find your boundaries with it.”

In addition to discussing her personal life and mental health, Kendall also shared her experience as an entrepreneur. She has enjoyed considerable success with her tequila brand, which she has been leading since 2021. Reflecting on her journey into business, Kendall expressed her satisfaction with driving her own vision forward.

The model turned businesswoman previously told Forbes, “With modeling, I was a part of someone else’s vision.” Now, she relishes the challenge and responsibility that come with running her own company.

Kendall Jenner’s openness about her selective nature, anxiety management, and entrepreneurial endeavors offers a deeper glimpse into the life of a young woman balancing fame with personal growth and professional ambitions.