KituGidwani reflects on her journey from ‘Trishna’ to ‘Time Please’

Kitu Gidwani, renowned for her memorable roles across cinema, television, and stage, first captivated audiences in the iconic 1985 Doordarshan series 'Trishna,' where she portrayed Jane Austen's Lydia Bennet in the Indian adaptation of 'Pride and Prejudice.' Since then, her career has flourished with notable appearances in TV shows like ‘Swabhimaan,’ 'Junoon,' and films such as 'Deham,' 'Rukmavatiki Haveli,' and 'Fashion.'

In a recent discussion about her latest venture, Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Time Please,' Kitu expressed enthusiasm about the play's adaptation into Telugu and Kannada, anticipating a warm reception in the South. In 'Time Please,' she portrays Manini, a woman confronted by mortality who finds solace and wisdom through an unexpected friendship with a watchman.

Reflecting on the character, Kitu shared, "Manini's journey was fascinating. She learns profound lessons about human connections from someone she never expected to connect with. It's an inspiring tale about openness and finding hope in unexpected places."

Discussing the challenges of filming a devised play format, she added, "We had to grasp extensive dialogue quickly, akin to stage rehearsals. Despite the intensity, the experience was rewarding, contributing significantly to my growth as an actor."

Looking forward, Kitu celebrated the evolving landscape for actors, particularly older women, remarking on the diversity of roles available across genres. She also expressed her admiration for South-Indian cinema's depth and realism, reminiscing about her experience in Kamal Haasan's multilingual film 'Aalavandhan.'

Directed for the stage by Homi Wadia and filmed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi, 'Time Please' also stars Jitendra Joshi, Meghna Erande, SonalMinocha, and Aman Uppal, promising an enriching theatrical experience.Catch 'Time Please' on Tata Play Theatre from July 14th.