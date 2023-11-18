Let’s Play with around Neck Lines

Necklines are the edge of most outfits, it has the magic of making a simple pattern dress look like a statement outfit just by one sleeve off. Any attire can be glammed up with a unique neckline. Also, brace yourself up with all the trendy necklines to follow for the upcoming occasion.



Symmetry, cutouts, ruffles, bows, collars, draping, or plunging necklines bring alive a garment. Plunging necklines cater to diverse body types and let you look ravishing in that outfit. Bollywood divas have been seen playing around with necklines thinking beyond traditional styles and embracing novel approaches. A plunge neckline in any outfit plays the role of a fashionista, which can make an expression in Indian as well as Western outfits.

The Off Shoulder neckline is a great option if you wish to highlight your broad shoulder or collarbones. This style can be fused with dresses, tops, as well as indo Western garments.

V neck-shaped neckline elongates the neck and draws attention to the upper body. It can be deep or shallow, depending on the desired effect. V-necklines work well for formal and casual looks.

This wide, horizontal Boat neckline follows the curve of the collarbone, offering a sophisticated and slightly vintage look. It can be paired with cap sleeves or long sleeves for an elegant touch.

A scoop neckline has a U-shaped curve that showcases the collarbone and adds a touch of femininity. It can be used in various garments, including t-shirts, dresses, and sweaters.

A high neckline covers most of the neck and creates a modest and sophisticated look. It can be combined with different sleeve lengths and works well in both casual and formal outfits.

This Halter neckline features straps that wrap around the neck, leaving the shoulders and upper back bare. It is commonly used in dresses, tops or saree blouses for a stylish and trendy appearance.

When playing around with necklines, it’s essential to consider factors such as body shape, personal style, and the occasion for which the garment is intended. Experimenting with different necklines can help enhance or change the overall silhouette and aesthetic of a garment. Know the various necklines that are donning the fashion industry and experiment with the attires.